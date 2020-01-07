CONROE — The Alpha Omega Academy Lions kicked off their district slate in a big way Tuesday night.
In a matchup of last season's top two teams in the district, the Lions went on the road and defeated the Conroe Covenant Cougars 71-54. With a win over the third-ranked Cougars, Alpha Omega strengthened its status as the No. 1 team in TAPPS 2A.
"A team like this is a rival," junior guard Wade Williams said. "The game is always tense and there's a lot of pressure, so when you score [early] it kind of just levels out the pressure."
AOA struck first, taking the opening four points before allowing a 3-pointer. Harrison Allen answered with a deep three of his own that ignited an 11-0 Lion run, thanks to some early turnovers. The Cougars closed the gap near the end of the first quarter, but AOA rode its fast-paced play and staunch defense to a 20-14 lead after eight minutes with 11 points coming from junior guard Wade Williams.
The Cougars picked up six unanswered points to begin the second quarter to tie the game at 20, but Williams drilled a bucket from behind the arc to end the run. After a bit of back-and-forth scoring, back-to-back 3-pointers from Allen late in the second quarter extended the lead, and the Lions took a 39-29 advantage into halftime.
"I thought our defense is getting better," Lions head coach Wes Jones said. "We work on that a lot. They started hurting us a little bit there at the high post. We made some adjustments at halftime. I thought it was just a great effort on our part."
The Cougars took the first two points in the third quarter after a foul, but Williams quickly answered with his third 3-pointer of the game. With a 49-38 lead at the 4:00 mark, Williams scored four straight points and Allen hit a three to push the lead to 56-38. Williams tacked on five more as part of a huge 13-point third quarter that led to a 61-41 lead for the Lions heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars applied defensive pressure in the fourth, allowing AOA a mere four points over the first four minutes. Jones called a timeout with his team leading 65-50 with 3:15 remaining, and AOA held on to finish off the win.
Freshman forward Kaden Judie quietly had a very productive night under the rim, picking up key rebounds and tallying 10 points. Allen contributed 14 points of his own, and Williams had a huge night with 35.
"Wade [Williams] is obviously our best player," Jones said. "He's just a great talent. He's going to get his."
With this victory over the Cougars, the Lions have put themselves in an excellent position to run through district play.
"We're kind of the top two in the district supposedly," Jones said. "It's huge to beat them first game especially on the road. But it's a long way to the end of district so we'll have to keep up the pace."
AOA returns home Thursday against Briarwood.
