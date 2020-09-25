When head coach Jeff Norris returned to Alpha Omega Academy last year, one of the primary storylines surrounding the team was the arrival of an Air Raid passing attack.
This year, the Lions are shifting their focus to the other side of the ball.
“We've put a big focus on the defensive side of the ball, and really want that to be an anchor,” Norris said. “We talked a lot about our offense last year, but I'd like for these guys to start being known for their defense. They're putting more of an emphasis on that, and I'm hoping we see a revamped defense out there this week.”
Alpha Omega is set to open its season on Saturday against Waco Live Oak at the Allen Academy Kickoff Showcase in Bryan. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“We feel like we're ready to go,” the coach said. “We're just really excited. We know it's going to be a challenging game ... but it's going to be fun.”
With the exception of all-state junior quarterback Harrison Allen, Alpha Omega’s key contributors will likely play on both sides of the ball. And with the starting group of Boyd Hanagriff, Blaine Ringo, Trey Mayton, Cole Garrison, Patrick Riley and Bailey Hall not expected to come off the field much — if at all — on defense, one of Norris’ primary areas of focus this week will be monitoring how his team handles offensive substitutions.
The coach will also be watching how Allen, who played his first season last fall, responds to having more freedom to make plays outside the pocket.
“We didn't want to throw too much at him last year,” Norris said. “We just tried to keep it really simple and have him focus on staying in the pocket and getting the ball out quick. Now, he has the freedom to extend plays, and maybe go to a second read or pick up yards scrambling. A lot of the explosive plays we see at our level occur when the play breaks down and the quarterback scrambles, so we'd like to give him that option.”
Live Oak, a four-time state champion, will provide the Lions with the early-season challenge that they have grown accustomed to.
Alpha Omega opened last season against public school power Oakwood at the same event. And although the Lions lost the game 79-53, they were able to make the adjustments, and proceeded to rattle off a six-game winning streak.
“I think it did a lot for us last year opening up for a really good opponent, and it's kind of what we've done here,” the coach said. “It doesn't do our guys any good to get comfortable and complacent. We like to give them a good test out of the gate if we can, and they can see what they need to work on from there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.