Alpha Omega kicked off the TAPPS state playoffs with an offensive explosion.
The Lions knocked off Our Lady of the Hills of Kerrville 20-12 to open the postseason earlier this week.
“Well after the last couple years, and last year's season being canceled … being able to have a long season and drive a long way was a big deal for our guys.” Alpha Omega assistant coach Nolan Neugebauer said.
While the Lions are now in the second round of the playoffs, it took them a few extra weeks to get back in baseball shape.
Some players were on the basketball team, which claimed its second consecutive state title this spring, at the start of the season. Now, however, they are focused on baseball.
“It started tough,” Neugebauer said. “It was tough to get our group together … to get our full team together it took us just about the whole season. We saw a lot of growth with the kids once we got back together. They started working as a team and really came together.”
Like many playoff contenders around the state, Alpha Omega will lean on its seniors to lead the team in the postseason.
“We are really looking to our senior leaders,” Neugebauer said. “With them, the way they play really guides our team. They give the rest of our players confidence.”
The Lions will host New Braunfels Christian Academy on Tuesday, with first pitch set for either 4 or 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.