College Station — It took all 32 minutes, but top-ranked Alpha Omega Academy completed its pursuit of a second straight state championship on Saturday at College Station High School.
Riding an elite defensive performance, the Lions claimed the TAPPS 3A title with a 31-26 win over No. 2 Midland Classical.
“It’s unbelievable,” Lions head coach Wes Jones said. “It was kinda of a different ball game tonight. It was a slow and methodical type game, but our guys did what they had to do to win. I thought we did an excellent job on defense and we got a little spurt in the third quarter and we held on.”
Senior Wade Williams continued to lead the Lions with 16 points and going 7-7 from the free throw line. He also gained two boards and three blocks. With this win he closes out his AOA playing career with many accolades- including all-time leading scorer and as an all-state tournament player.
“This is what we’ve been playing for all year,” Williams said. “It feels like a dream come true. It’s what I always wanted, to make it come true feels great.”
Sophomore Kaden Judie played a big role in the win tonight. In the third quarter he completed a three-point play to give the Lions a five-point lead. He finished the night with seven points, seven boards and three blocks.
Judie played a big part in his team dominating the boards, as the Lions pulled down 19 rebounds to prevent Classical from having second-chance scoring opportunities.
“I’m feeling great,” Judie said. “I feel like Jordan right now. I’m gonna eat me a big steak to celebrate it.”
The Lions were able to get the job done against Classical, but it was not in their typically offensive powerhouse style. Williams was held to no first quarter points and the halftime score was 14-13 in favor of AOA.
“I’m always told to keep on shooting no matter what,” Williams said. “If I miss a shot, you have to forget it on the next play, so I just keep on shooting and it ended in a win.”
“I knew they were gonna fall a little bit,” Jones added. “It’s just a championship game and the guys were a little bit nervous. Both teams were playing good hard defense. Buckets were at a premium, so I’m glad we pulled it out.”
The Lions now hold the state championship for another year, and they are going to celebrate this one in style.
“We’re gonna go eat at Walk-Ons and then order our second rings next week.” Jones added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.