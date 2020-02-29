WEST — A magical season for Alpha Omega Academy concluded in fitting fashion Saturday afternoon at West High School: with the Lions hoisting the state championship trophy for the first time in school history.
Riding a dominant performance from junior guard Wade Williams, Alpha Omega held off Lubbock All Saints to win the TAPPS 2A title game 43-38.
“There were two minutes left and I just started tearing up,” said Williams, who scored a game-high 27 points to go along with six steals and four assists. “I couldn’t believe it.”
After falling in the state semifinals in each of the past five seasons, the Lions pushed through to their first championship game appearance with a 54-41 win over district rival Conroe Covenant on Friday. Just over 24 hours later, years of hard work culminated in a moment that the Alpha Omega's players, coaches and fans won’t forget.
“There are no words to explain it,” said Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones, who secured his first state championship in 38 years of coaching. “A lot of work went into all of this. It took years and having some guys that were committed, and this was the result.”
For senior guard Abed Shamas, an undefeated run through a district that featured three of the top 10 teams in TAPPS 2A was the moment he realized this season could be special.
“We went undefeated during our district games and nobody could compete with us,” Shamas said. “That’s when I realized that we had this.”
While a sluggish start led to an early deficit for Alpha Omega in the semifinals, the title game couldn’t have gone in a more opposite direction.
The Lions opened the game on a 12-0 and didn’t allow a point until the 2:20 mark of the first quarter. All Saints kept the score close after this point, and even closed the gap down to four points amid a 14-3 run to end the third quarter. However, a series of late defensive stands — including one with just over four minutes remaining that featured back-to-back blocks from sophomore guard Harrison Allen and freshman forward Kaden Judie, followed by a pair of free throws from Williams that put Alpha Omega up eight — allowed the Lions to hang on.
Judie — who recorded a triple-double in the semifinals — finished with six points, eight rebounds and four blocks, creating constant problems for All Saints near the basket.
“I was just trying to get the team a win,” Judie said. “This was our first time being here ever … so I’m just glad we won.”
While some key pieces will be graduating, such as Shamas and starting forward Karson Kester, the bulk of the Lions’ weapons are slated to return next season. And following a historic state title run, they fully expect to be back in the same spot one year from now.
“This makes us feel like we can win every game,” said Judie, before Williams added, “Oh, it’s going to happen two times.”
ALL-TOURNAMENT RECOGNITION
Williams, Judie, Shamas and Allen all earned TAPPS 2A all-tournament team honors for their 2020 postseason contributions.
