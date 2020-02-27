The Alpha Omega Academy Lions are headed to the TAPPS 2A state tournament for the fifth year in a row. This time, they’re looking to make history.
Alpha Omega will attempt to secure the first state title game appearance in program history Friday morning, as they face district rival Conroe Covenant in a semifinal showdown scheduled to tip off at 9:30 a.m. at Waco Midway.
The top-ranked Lions have yet to make it past the Final Four. However, with a newfound focus and tight-knit core, the team is confident in its chances to take the next step
“These guys just have a lot of pride,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “They've put a lot of hard work in it — from day one, way back last spring. They're invested and they have it on their minds. They're kind of basketball junkies.”
“We're not coming in as excited as we have in years past,” added junior guard and leading scorer Wade Williams. “We're going to come in focused. We know what we want, and this year we're going to get it done.”
One of the driving factors in Alpha Omega’s success this season — the Lions enter the semifinals with a 13-game winning streak and 28-6 overall record — has been improved chemistry.
“Last year, we had some friction,” Williams said. “I would be the middleman, and people would come to me talking about someone else. This year, we've never had that. We've always been one unit, which is needed to win state.”
Senior Abed Shamas, who moved into a new role as the Lions’ primary point guard before the season, points to an off-the-court connection as something that helped him and his backcourt mate grow together on the court.
“The chemistry between me and Wade, as team captains, is way better this year,” he said.
Shamas’ transition to point guard was a notable change from last season, when he played primarily on the wing and made his greatest impact as a 3-point shooter. Now, he’s the offensive facilitator for a team that’s averaging a 26.5-point playoff win margin.
Guiding Shamas through this adjustment has been assistant coach Josh Delaney — a former all-conference guard that went through a similar role change last season before helping lead Sam Houston State to a Southland Conference title.
“He's like my guru,” Shamas said. “He knows a lot of stuff. He played four years at Sam ... and he helped me a lot this year. At the beginning of the season, my decisions weren't as good. They're much better now.”
Another key addition for the Lions has been the arrival of freshman phenom Kaden Judie, a 6-foot-2 forward with a blend of athleticism and raw talent that Jones has yet to see from a post player during his eight years at Alpha Omega.
“Not with that kind of ability,” the coach said. “He has the size, the want ... he has that rebounding mentality and it really shows in the ball game. That's what we've lacked in years past. He just dominates the boards, and now he's getting some confidence offensively.”
Shamas notes that the Lions’ increased post presence has opened up opportunities for players like himself, Williams and 3-point specialist Harrison Allen to thrive on the perimeter.
“I don't think we've ever had a player here that can jump and be as big of a threat under the rim as Kaden,” he said. “That's a big advantage for us, because last year we played more five-out. Now that we have Kaden under the rim, it opens the rest of the floor a lot.”
Judie is hardly the only Alpha Omega player with a size advantage. Shamas and Williams both stand well over 6-foot, while senior forward Karson Kester is a regular double-double candidate at 6-foot-2.
Jones, whose coaching career is approaching its fourth decade, acknowledges that it’s groups like this one that keep him going.
“They're clowns, but they love the game of basketball — which is my passion. They've been a fun group,” the coach said. “I keep saying I'm going another year, another year, another year. This is 38 years for me, but it's guys like this that keep me going and keep me involved in the game.”
The Lions have experienced an abundance of success during Jones’ eight-year tenure, but one thing remains missing. This week, they get their shot to fill that void — and make school history in the process.
“It would be awesome,” Jones said of the chance for this year’s group to bring Alpha Omega its first basketball state championship. “Five years in a row we've been, and we've probably won over 150 games. We've had our share of success, we just have to push one step further this year.”
