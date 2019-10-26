The Alpha Omega Lions beat the St. Joseph Catholic Eagles 45-42 on Friday, thanks to some late-game stops on senior night.
The Lions defense was ready to pounce, forcing a four-and-out on the Eagles’ first drive. This stop set up the first score of the game, as sophomore quarterback Harrison Allen found junior recover Jacob Poteete.
Allen finished the night with 363 passing yards and four touchdowns, while the Lions’ defense was the mainstay of the game. This effort was lead by junior defensive end Boyd Hanagriff, who recorded two sacks and three tackles for losses. The defense kept the Lions in the game late while the offense struggled.
“Our guys played pretty well,” said head coach Jeff Norris. “I feel like we had some struggles, though. We were trying to really figure out what we could do offensively. Early on defensively, I think we were playing really well. The issue we had was just fatigue.”
As time started winding down, the Lions were facing an uphill battle, trailing 42-39 with just over a minute. After another defensive stand, the Lions had the ball with a chance to make something happen.
After getting the ball back, Allen was ready to lead the Lions on the game-winning drive. Following an early stumble on the final drive, sophomore running back Todd Gladish ran for 13 yards to pick up a first down and keep the drive going. After running the clock down, Allen was able to find sophomore receiver Blaine Ringo for the go-ahead touchdown.
“We gotta get healthy,” said Norris. “We’re confident, our guys play together and they play hard. Adversity came tonight, and you need those moments to get better.”
The win keeps the Lions undefeated in district play and in a tie for first place. Next up, they’ll face Conroe Covenant on Friday.
