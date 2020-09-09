Months of anticipation came to a close Wednesday afternoon for the Alpha Omega football team, as the Lions took the field for their first practice of 2020.
The Lions, along with TAPPS programs throughout Texas, were forced to push back the start of practice until this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The wait has only made Alpha Omega’s players hungrier to get to work.
“We've been waiting since this whole Covid deal started, wondering if we were going to play, so I'm just extremely excited,” Alpha Omega senior Boyd Hanagriff said. “We've been waiting too long.”
Because of the layoff, Alpha Omega head coach Jeff Norris will be looking to see how much his team has retained from last year, as they approach their Sept. 26 season opener against Live Oak.
“We've looked at a few different wrinkles and some things we might want to change, but for the most part, we're going to be doing a lot of the same things,” the coach said. “With such a long layoff, we can kind of walk through things. But getting them in pads and running through stuff full-speed, we'll see how good that looks. Execution is the biggest thing at this point, just because they've been laid off for so long.”
The Lions plan to bring back their Air Raid-style passing attack, led by the all-state quarterback-receiver duo of Harrison Allen and Blaine Ringo. As for their running game, Norris notes that two-way standouts Cole Garrison — another all-state selection — and Boyd Hanagriff will lead the way.
“We're still trying to figure out their backfield, but it will definitely feature Garrison and Hanagriff,” he said. “Those two guys are probably two of the strongest athletes in our conference, in terms of kids that are just strong, athletic and physical players.”
These two will carry a heavy load on defense as well, being the Lions’ only returning starters at the moment on that side of the ball.
“We have the most experience between the two of us, so we're just trying to bring the whole team up to that level,” Garrison said.
Alpha Omega will have its depth tested this season, with “probably eight or nine guys” expected to play the bulk of the varsity snaps. What the Lions lack in numbers, however, they plan to make up for in strength.
With Alpha Omega placing an added emphasis on weight training this offseason, several players have claimed that this year’s team is their strongest yet.
“We're like a completely different team,” Garrison said. “It's incredible how much stronger we've gotten as a whole.”
“Everyone has grown so much,” Allen added. “It's going to be like a big freight train coming through.”
