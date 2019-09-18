The Alpha Omega Academy Lions will have to wait at least another two weeks for their first home game of 2019.
Alpha Omega head coach Jeff Norris revealed to The Item on Wednesday that the team has rescheduled Friday's home opener.
The game against Dallas Founders Classical Academy, which was originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., has been canceled. The Lions' home opener is now scheduled for Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., with the opponent yet to be determined.
