After building a reputation as an annual playoff contender at the six-man level, the Alpha Omega Lions are gearing up for a new challenge.
The Lions are set to play their first season of 11-man football this fall, a change that comes following significant growth in the program in recent years.
They were initially scheduled to make the move in 2022. However, a change of plans will now allow Alpha Omega’s seniors an opportunity they never thought they’d have.
“It's kind of crazy because I wasn't expecting to ever play 11-man,” senior WR/LB Todd Gladish said. “I'm really looking forward to it.”
“It's a real honor, just Coach showing that kind of confidence in our team,” senior lineman Hardie Jacobs added. “It's given us a boost that we're able to transition. When it comes down to it, we just have to do the best we can and see what happens.”
In addition to a recent increase in program numbers, the Lions’ offensive style should help them in their transition to 11-man football.
When Alpha Omega head coach Jeff Norris returned to the school in 2019, he brought with him some of the coaching philosophies he picked up from a brief stint as an assistant at The John Cooper School — an annual title contender in the Southwest Preparatory Conference. Over the past two seasons, this has translated to an offense built to rely on the run, with Air Raid tendencies mixed in as well.
As a result, not a ton will change offensively — at least from a schematic standpoint.
“It's not a big difference,” senior lineman Cameron Marek said. “We still have a lot of the same blocking schemes and pass sets, so it's not too much of a transition for us.
“The kids have picked up the game pretty quickly,” Norris added. “Offensively, we run a lot of the same things — we just ran half of it — so they're used to the terminology already.
“I have some concerns defensively, especially in the secondary. We're going to run a three-safety system, and there's not a lot of experience back there besides Bailey Hall. That'll be our biggest question mark, but if we can shore up that secondary, I think our defense can be really, really good.”
While the main challenge for the Lions will come on defense, Norris remains confident about that side of the ball as well. The arrival of junior Seth Burkhalter — a first-team all-district linebacker last season at Randolph High School, located just outside of San Antonio — is a large reason why.
“He's a really good player, and he's probably going to play on both sides of the ball,” Norris said. “We saw it during 7-on-7 ... he can make plays on offense, even though he was a defensive player last year. Then he had 117 tackles as a sophomore, and I don't care where you're playing, that's a lot of tackles.”
The growth of several players already in the program has spurred optimism as well, with junior Bailey Hall and freshman Lucas Collier emerging as two of the team’s top performers this offseason.
“It's not a surprise, but Bailey Hall has really developed this offseason,” the coach said. “He will be a big playmaker on both sides, and we have to figure out a way to get him the ball. Lucas Collier is also going to be a very special player. He had an amazing track season in the spring, and he just brings a lot of speed. He's also one of our hardest working kids.”
With a notably smaller roster than some of their opponents, the Lions acknowledge that they will face an uphill battle sometimes from a size perspective. However, by utilizing their strengths — such as speed and technique — they hope to overcome the obstacles that come their way.
“If you can out-run the guy, you're going to be able to get open the majority of the time,” Hall said. “We're a lot smaller, so we need to be faster than everyone. We aren't going to out-jump most people, but if we can get open with our speed, we'll be able to get the ball to our playmakers.”
“One of our main things has been technique,” Jacobs added. “If we can't out-size them, then we're definitely going to out-technique them.”
As a brand-new 11-man program, Alpha Omega likely has its share of adversity on the way in the coming months. If the Lions are able to handle it, however, Norris believes it will lay the foundation for something special.
“Just starting to build,” Norris said of the greatest focus for the upcoming season. “I think this will be the toughest year, just because it's new, so we're trying to teach them all this other stuff right now. We're trying to teach them leadership, hard work and all those things because it'll be big if they handle this season well.
“We may take a lump one week, but we'll come back the next week and get right back at it.”
Alpha Omega is set to open the 2021 season at home against Milano.
