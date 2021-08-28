FORT WORTH — Naturally, questions emerge from every which way after a program transitions from 6-man football to the traditional 11-man game.
For the Alpha Omega football team, many of those concerns were silenced Friday as the Lions sprinted past Fort Worth Calvary Christian 55-6.
“I’m really proud of how hard all of our guys played,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “Our kids didn’t really know what to expect when playing four 12-minute quarters and some of our guys were gassed. We needed every kid tonight and they all looked sharp.”
The Lions were led by sophomore quarterback Trey Mayton, who accounted for three touchdowns in the win. Norris also thought highly of the performance of Seth Burkhalter who had a 71-yard catch and run touchdown, while Bailey Hall scored on a punt return to give the Lions early momentum.
However, it was the offensive and defensive lines that stole the show and led Alpha Omega to the victory.
“I saw them take ownership and become leaders out on that field,” Norris said of his big guys upfront. “Those guys have been sitting and watching the athletes run around the field for years and finally have their chance to come together as a strong unit. I think we could have played better on defense, but overall we tackled well tonight.”
The Lions will look to keep their newfound momentum next week when they welcome Class 2A public school Milano to Lion Field.
“We have got to be ready for another fight,” Norris noted. “Milano is a tough team and they are going to want to run the ball. I thought we were the more physical team tonight, and we are going to have to continue to be physical next week.”
