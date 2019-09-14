BRYAN — Alpha Omega Academy head coach Jeff Norris wasn’t satisfied after the Lions mercy-ruled Katy Faith West for their first win last week.
Offense was of little concern, with AOA putting up 86 points on the scoreboard. The 40 the Lions allowed, however, was concerning.
On Friday at BVCHEA, Alpha Omega stepped up defensively in a big way, allowing just one touchdown in a 44-6 blowout victory.
“We had some really good performances on defense,” Norris said. “It was clear that they were trying to take the air out of the ball and play keep away, so we couldn't run away with it. But it was just awesome. We've found a group that can play together. We gave up one big play all night ... so we've got away from missing assignments.”
Boyd Hanagriff, Cole Garrison, Todd Gladish and Adam Ficklen racked up double-digit tackles for the Lions, with Jacob Poteete recording nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
On the offensive side of the ball, Blaine Ringo made a major impact once again — hauling in nine catches for 194 yards and three of quarterback Harrison Allen’s six passing touchdowns.
“I don’t know where we’d be without Blaine Ringo,” Norris added. “He’s the new kid on the block, but he looks like a grown man out there at receiver. He had three touchdown catches and almost 200 yards receiving. He was awesome, and he's a big play guy now. We're going to be leaning on him in the passing game.”
With the BVCHEA defense honed in on running back Cole Garrison — who still managed to compile 163 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns — the Lions took advantage of Allen and Ringo’s growing connection.
“They were clearly trying to take Cole away on offense,” Norris said. “We went in wanting to run the ball, they weren't wanting to let us do that. We were able to exploit Blaine's matchup, and he was getting free downfield. He and Harrison have a good chemistry together, and Harrison is starting to look for him.”
Next up for Alpha Omega is its first home game of 2019. The Lions are set to face Dallas Founders on Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.