After waiting more than a month for their first home game of the season, the Alpha Omega Academy Lions made sure not to disappoint.
Alpha Omega rode a dominant defensive effort to a 55-6 victory over Houston Grace Christian on Friday night. The Lions, who extended their win streak to four games, put the mercy rule into effect when senior Adam Ficklen rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with just over two minutes remaining.
"It feels really awesome," AOA junior Cole Garrison said after the Lions secured their first home win since last November.
View photos and highlights from the game below:
PHOTOS
HIGHLIGHTS
AOA RB Cole Garrison with a 30-yard run on the first play from scrimmage pic.twitter.com/9Q42IU8uQV— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Jacob Poteete with a TFL to force third and long pic.twitter.com/8TUVwqsDKg— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Poteete with a 4th down sack pic.twitter.com/ar3006CCYL— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Boyd Hanagriff breaks a 40 yd TD run to put Alpha Omega up 14-0 late in the first #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/CXysh9aAM4— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Todd Gladish takes it in from 25 yards out, Alpha Omega leads Houston Grace 20-0 in the second #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/9ag2Nd5mYw— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Big stop for the Lions on 4th and 1 pic.twitter.com/MF0ocOCuyJ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
AOA with another 4th down stop pic.twitter.com/kBautM1dNG— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Todd Gladish makes the stop in the backfield pic.twitter.com/9CoWkaekOi— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Cole Garrison with a big-time hit pic.twitter.com/KjBnXuqtnP— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Garrison runs it in from three yards out to put AOA up 26-0 pic.twitter.com/fQNc8zoBJR— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Alpha Omega big hit and fumble recovery, Lions up 26 in Houston Grace territory pic.twitter.com/Wx2T8ss7Bf— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Poteete and Hanagriff team up for a TFL pic.twitter.com/maLYZB3iAB— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Poteete with another fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/EH3ZLeP4LY— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Harrison Allen hits Blaine Ringo for a 20 yd TD pass on fourth down, Lions lead 33-0 pic.twitter.com/5WNfop38cp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Harrison Allen hits Jacob Poteete for a 40 yd TD, Lions up 40-6 pic.twitter.com/QIRPmebT1L— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Cole Garrison hits the truck stick and gets the first down pic.twitter.com/edbjLa30Tt— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
Adam Ficklen carries it in to put this one away, Alpha Omega beats Houston Grace via mercy rule pic.twitter.com/D88zkvuTZA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) October 12, 2019
