IMG_1896.JPG

After waiting more than a month for their first home game of the season, the Alpha Omega Academy Lions made sure not to disappoint.

Alpha Omega rode a dominant defensive effort to a 55-6 victory over Houston Grace Christian on Friday night. The Lions, who extended their win streak to four games, put the mercy rule into effect when senior Adam Ficklen rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with just over two minutes remaining.

"It feels really awesome," AOA junior Cole Garrison said after the Lions secured their first home win since last November.

View photos and highlights from the game below:

PHOTOS

IN PHOTOS: Alpha Omega vs. Houston Grace

1 of 27

HIGHLIGHTS

Check back for updates on this story.

Tags

Recommended for you