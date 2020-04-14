In what could turn out to be one of the final high school championships in Texas this spring, Alpha Omega Academy secured the first state title in school history. And that wasn’t the final accolade for the Lions.
Four Alpha Omega basketball players recently received TAPPS 2A all-state honors, with Wade Williams, Abed Shamas and Harrison Allen landing on the first team, and Kaden Judie earning a second-team nod.
“I couldn't believe it,” Allen said of his reaction to the news. “It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing that not a lot of people get to experience.”
Williams, Judie, Shamas and Allen all shined on the biggest stage, with each securing a spot on the TAPPS 2A all-tournament team.
Shamas poured in a game-high 18 — including 10 during a pivotal third quarter stretch — while Judie notched a triple-double to help lead the Lions past rival Conroe Covenant in the state semifinals. Alpha Omega would secure the championship the following day, riding 27 points from Williams to a 43-38 win over Lubbock All Saints.
“It was amazing,” Shamas said after the state title game at West High School. “I don’t know how to describe it. That was my first time to win state, and with this being my senior year … we’ve had a lot of good memories.”
“This was our first time being here ever … so I’m just glad we won,” added Judie.
The Lions showed flashes of championship potential during the regular season, winning an undefeated district title in a league that featured three of the top five teams in TAPPS 2A. Front and center was Williams, who took significant sides as a junior on his way to averaging 27 points per game.
“Wade was our go-to guy,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “Obviously he could score, but he did a lot of things. He picked up his defense and rebounding this year, and then on top of that, getting 27 points per game made him pretty much unstoppable.”
Shamas, who was one of the Lions’ primary scoring threats the previous season, made the transition to point guard before his senior year — and the move paid off. Shamas averaged 11 points and eight assists per game, while hitting his peak during the postseason.
“He struggled with it a little at first, but he really came on late in the season,” Jones added. “He gave up some of his scoring to be the distributor and the guy that handles the tempo, and I think he was the difference maker in the playoffs. His ability to control the ball and get us into our offense, where he had so many weapons, was really the key factor for us.”
Allen was Alpha Omega’s second-leading scorer throughout the season, averaging 13 points per game as a sophomore. And although his greatest contributions came from behind the 3-point arc, he made notable strides as a passer and defender in his second season as a starter.
“He's a pure shooter, so guys couldn't sag and help off of him,” Jones said. “He's just a big asset for us. You get him a good open look and he's going to knock it down. And him being just a sophomore, he played a big role in our march to state.”
Judie — who at 6-foot-2, is no typical freshman — also made his presence felt. The versatile forward averaged 10 points while leading the Lions with 18 rebounds and four blocks per game.
“We knew Kaden was going to be good, we just didn't realize how good,” Jones said. “We definitely couldn't have done what we did this year without him. He did a lot of the dirty work — all the rebounding and blocking shots — and still got 10 points per game, so he's just going to get better as an offensive threat. … If there's probably one guy you couldn't do without it was him, because he does so many of those things that go unnoticed.”
Although the Lions cruised through the regular season and first couple rounds of the playoffs, uncertainty still lingered heading into the state tournament. Alpha Omega had been one of the final four teams for five years in a row, but had yet to get past the semifinals.
That changed this year, with offseason determination serving as the catalyst for postseason glory.
“The thing I remember most was these guys talking about getting back to state really early in the offseason,” Jones said. “We have a lot of guys that put in the work, stayed late and just concentrated on what the job was. Sure enough, we just rode that will of theirs back to state — and won it all.”
“We were more focused this year,” Williams added. “We had a plan and knew that we were going to win. There wasn’t any hesitation.”
