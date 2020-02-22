FAYETTEVILLE — The Alpha Omega Academy Lions are headed back to the Final Four — and this time, they’ll look to finish the job.
Alpha Omega clinched a trip to the TAPPS 2A semifinals Saturday with a convincing win over Victoria Faith Academy at Fayetteville High School. Junior guard Wade Williams poured in 34 points to lead the Lions, while freshman forward Kaden Judie added 12 points and double-digit rebounds in a 65-37 victory.
AOA was in a similar spot last season, when it reached the semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Bryan Allen Academy — which the Lions beat 60-35 in their playoff opener.
Top-ranked Alpha Omega will now face No. 5 Conroe Covenant for a trip to the state title game. The Lions, who are currently on a 13-game winning streak, beat the Cougars by an average of 20 points in their two meetings earlier this season.
Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Waco Midway. The winner will advance to Saturday’s state championship game.
