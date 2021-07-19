Achievements continue to rain down for the Huntsville softball squad, as five Lady Hornets were elected to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams.
With a stunning five nominations, the group saw all four of their seniors get recognized — as well as the reigning District 16-5A MVP Jensen Vienne.
“I’m super, super excited,” Vienne said. “Especially since I was nominated with the fellow seniors who were nominated. It’s just a big honor. Everything I have received since the season ended has just been an honor.”
“Honestly, I thought it was a great way to end my high school career,” District 16-5A Pitcher of the Year Kylee Lehman said. “With everything going on and my junior year being cut short … we had a great season and one of the most successful seasons in a long time.”
The TSWA elected Vienne to the all-state second team, while Kylie Woods was named to the third team. Kylie Grisham, Kenley Strange and Lehman received honorable mentions.
With these selections, the Lady Hornets continue to prove just how dominant their 10-0 district campaign and run to the regional quarterfinals were.
“Since it was my senior year, I told myself that I wanted to go out there and be the player I wanted to be when I first started playing the game at four-years-old. I think I did that when I received this award,” Strange said.
“I think we did really well,” Lady Hornets head coach Morgan Bryan said. “Again, it just highlights how hard my kids worked this season. They put in the effort and the work over the course of the season and it’s the last accolade that they have earned to show how hard they worked.”
In 2017, Woods, Grisham, Strange and Lehman were on a team that went 3-16. In their final year playing together, they gained statewide attention for all the hard work they put in over the last four years.
Now, with their high school careers coming to an end, the program has been left better than this core group found it.
“It speaks volumes for these girls,” Bryan said. “I could not be prouder of the things they were able to accomplish this year, and to change the program in the three years I’ve been here speaks leaps and bounds. I love the fact that they are getting acknowledged for all that hard work.”
While these four seniors may not be lacing up their cleats for the Lady Hornets again, the mark they left on this school is something that will not be forgotten.
For Strange, that is just how she wanted to go out.
“Being selected for this award, in a way, feels different,” she said. “I take all my awards the same, as I feel very accomplished for all the hard work I put in to make a name for myself and my team. I hope that I made an impact for my teammates behind me who may need some motivation or inspiration. If a tiny 5’2” girl like me can make it through all the battles and overcome them, I believe anybody can.”
