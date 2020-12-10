Alfonso Lopez set to defend NABF title against Gilberto Ramirez

More than a year removed from his last professional bout, Alfonso “El Tigre” Lopez is ready to get back in the ring.
The Sam Houston State alum and Huntsville boxing icon is set to defend his NABF light heavyweight championship on Dec. 18 against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. The fight will take place at the Galveston Island Convention Center, and will serve as the main event of what has been dubbed the “Battle of Rio Grande”.
Lopez (32-3, 25 KOs) is the top-ranked American light heavyweight, according to the International Boxing Federation, while Ramirez (40-0, 26 KOs) is No. 1 among Mexican fighters in the division. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and is available on pay-per-view via FITE TV for $24.99.
“It's good to get back in the ring and fight a guy like Zurdo Ramirez, who is another top-10 light heavyweight in the world,” Lopez said. “He's a former super middleweight world champion, and the guy is super experienced. He's one of the best fighters in the world, but this is what we do. These are the challenges that we want.
“We're competitors. Nobody was really jumping on the board to fight me, and nobody was really wanting to fight him. So we got on a Zoom call, and it took like two calls to make it happen.”
Lopez’s last professional fight was in November 2019, when he defeated Denis Grachev in his first NABF title defense.
Shortly after that, Lopez took his talents abroad, training in England from February to March. Within days of returning home, the COVID-19 pandemic took the country by storm.
The health crisis created an array of challenges for those in a sport defined by physical contact. But once his fight against Ramirez became a reality, Lopez knew he had to adjust his training routine.
“It was really difficult because we were doing a lot of stuff in our houses,” he said. “We were working out in our garages and couldn't go to the gyms for a while. Nobody was really sparring unless you got tested consistently, and a lot of guys just didn't want to go through that.
“I honestly was just lifting weights and running. I'd hit the bags every now and then just to keep myself busy ... but once we realized this fight was going to come to fruition, I made a complete change. I knew I had to do something different in order to fight a guy like Zurdo. I had to fight at a different level of training.”
Lopez has been training out of Lopez Boxing Gym in Baytown in recent weeks, sparring with ranked boxers from other states and cities in preparation of his upcoming fight.
“I'm just trying to surround myself with competitors and push myself as hard as I can,” he said. “It's going to take a lot of discipling and a really good training camp to beat Zurdo.”
Well aware of his opponent’s undefeated record, Lopez remains confident in his ability to hand Ramirez his first professional loss.
The key, he says, is using “his brain and skills to get the victory, whether it turns into a classic chess match or a Mexican brawl.”
“It's just being me,” Lopez added. “I can't worry too much about what he's going to do. I just know what I need to do to win the fight. I have to come in great shape. He's a world champion, and he's a very big guy, so he's going to bring a lot of physical attributes that are hard to overcome. But these are the fights that you want. These are the tests that you want to have in your career, and I'm just excited.”
