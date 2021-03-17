For the third time this season and the ninth of her career, Hanna Alberto has taken the individual title, helping the Bearkats take the team title at the HBU Husky Invitational.
Alberto ran away with the individual medalist honors, shooting 7-under for the tournament. Only one other golfer, Sophie Delfosse of UTEP, finished under par at 3-under. Zulaikah Nurziana Nasser took third for the Bearkats at even for the three rounds at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land.
The Bearkats claimed team honors, winning by 15-strokes over Arkansas State. The Kats were 3-over as a team, with four of their five golfers placing in the top 20.
Alberto stayed consistent for her three rounds, shooting two rounds of 70 on Monday and closing with a 69 on Tuesday. The 69 was tied for the lowest round of the tournament and one of only two rounds in the 60's.
She lead the field on in scoring on the par 4s and 5s, playing each at 4-under. Collectively as a team, the Kats won the par 4s and 5s by 18 strokes.
Jennifer Herbst also finished in the top 10 with a 6th place finish. She opened the tournament with a 71 and followed that up with a 74 on Monday. Leah Alberto finished 15th, rebounding from an opening round 78 to shoot 72 on Tuesday. Viera Permata Rosada was 22nd overall at 11-over for the tournament. Playing as an individual, Kenlie Barrett finished 15th.
