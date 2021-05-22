If she was nervous, Hanna Alberto didn't show it.
Alberto, playing the first round in an NCAA Championship event in program history, fired a 73 on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club.
"I was nervous at first, but then I kind of settled in," Alberto said. "I had a hiccup on six, but I think I kept my composure and that was really important and just stayed in the game for as long as I could."
Alberto closed her day strong, with birdies on the final two holes to move into the top 20 after the opening round of play.
"(Coach) challenged me (to get two birdies) so I had to finish strong," Alberto said. "I think it was just getting the ball where I was hitting my lines and committing to every shot. I really can't believe I birdied the last two holes."
After a par on the opening hole, Alberto got under par with a birdie on No. 2. On holes 5 and 6 she gave back three shots with a bogey on 5 and then a double bogey on No. 6. But she bounced right back and birdied the par 5 seventh with a 20-foot putt.
"I couldn't believe that one went in," Alberto said. "I was kind of mad after 6 and I knew I had to get one back. I hit it so fast, I was just praying it would hit the cup or else it would have rolled seven feet past."
She followed with six straight pars before bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. But a par on 16 and then the two birdies to finish the day put Alberto right back in contention.
Head coach Brandt Kieschnick liked Alberto's approach to the round and how she handled the windy playing conditions.
"It was playing tough and she stayed patient and let the round come to her," Kieschnick said. "I was so proud of her finish. Birdies on the last two holes showed grit and put her in a great position for tomorrow's round."
Alberto is four shots back of Rachel Heck from Stanford who shot a 69 to lead after the opening day. She will get round 2 stated on Saturday at 9:25 a.m.
"I think the big thing I can take away from today is just to not think too much and keep it simple," she said. "I just have to trust myself and commit to my shots."
The championship format consists of all 24 teams and 12 individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team competing for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion.
