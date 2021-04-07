Sam Houston's William Holcomb and Hanna Alberto are the Southland Conference Men's and Women's March Golfers of the Month, the league announced Wednesday.
Holcomb captured a pair of top-10 individual finishes for the Bearkats in the month of March, taking seventh place at the Trinity Forest Invitational (March 7-9) and fourth overall in the Louisiana Classics (March 15-16). The senior shot a 66 in the final round of the Louisiana Classics and registered a 70.3 stroke average in March on the way to his first Southland Golfer of the Month award this season.
Alberto nabbed her second-consecutive conference monthly honor after recording the individual tournament title at the Husky Invitational (March 15-16) and a 16th-place finish at the Augusta National Women's Amateur (March 31-April 3). Over six rounds of action, the senior from Kingwood, Texas, tabbed a 72.1 stroke average and produced a round-low 69 in the final round at the Husky Invitational.
Holcomb put in two solid tournaments in March, finishing among the top-10 in fields that included six ranked teams and eight ranked individual golfers. At the Louisiana Classics, he was the only player not from Illinois to finish among the top-five competitors.
At the HBU Husky Invitational, Alberto finished 7-under for the tournament, winning by four strokes. Her score of 69 in the final round was the low of the day and one of only two rounds in the 60's for the tournament. She helped lead the Kats to their second tournament title of the season.
The senior also competed at the Augusta National Women's Amateur over the weekend, finishing in a field of the top 80 Amateur golfers in the world. Alberto made the cut into the top-30 and shot a 74 (+2) at the tournament to finish the tournament tied for 16th overall. Her round included birdies at Nos. 12 and 13, Amen Corner.
2021 Southland Golfers of the Month
February – Men's: Brady Bennett, New Orleans; Women's: Hanna Alberto, Sam Houston
March – Men's: William Holcomb, Sam Houston; Women's: Hannah Alberto, Sam Houston
