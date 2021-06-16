A record-setting college career has culminated with one last historic honor for Sam Houston’s Hanna Alberto.
Alberto, who won her third consecutive Southland Conference Player of the Year award on her way to an SLC title and NCAA Championship appearance earlier this season, was recently named an All-American honorable mention by Golfweek Magazine.
She becomes the first women’s golfer in school history to earn All-American honors — joining fellow Sam Houston senior Will Holcomb, who became the program’s first All-American on the men’s side this month as well.
“It's one of the greatest honors as a collegiate athlete ... and it was really cool to be an honorable mention. I was kind of surprised,” Alberto said. “I also thought it was pretty cool that Will got it too. It's great for the program.”
"I couldn't be more proud of Hanna and this is an amazing honor on her historic career," Sam Houston head coach Brandt Kieschnick added. "She has helped us take this program to a place it's never been before. I'm not sure I can say how much she has meant to us these five years."
The Kingwood native credits her coaches, Brandt Kieschnick and Tommy Chain, for the team’s success and her growth throughout her career. She also notes that associate athletic director Chris Thompson played a pivotal part in helping her out on the mental side.
“Just being patient,” Alberto said of where she’s grown the most throughout her Bearkat career. “Especially on 36-hole days when I wasn't playing that great ... I learned that each tournament is more of a marathon. You have to take it one shot at a time, so I just really slowed down and paid attention to the details, while also trying to look at the big picture.”
The Bearkats enjoyed an abundance of success during the fifth-year senior’s final run, repeating as Southland Conference champions, with Alberto sharing the individual title with teammate Jennifer Herbst for the 12th tournament win of her career — a program record.
“Our coaches did a great job of making sure we were prepared, but also allowed us to loosen up a little bit,” Alberto said.
The Bearkats did not receive the chance to compete for a trip to the NCAA Championship, due to the Baton Rouge Regional being called off by tournament officials. However, as the No. 3 ranked individual not on an advancing team, Alberto moved on to represent Sam Houston at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
In doing so, she became the school’s first golfer to compete at the NCAA Championship.
“I was kind of nervous and excited at the same time,” she said. “I'm glad Coach T could come because she's only been able to go to a few of the tournaments ... and it's always a pleasure when she comes. She's been around golf for a long time and she really helps me with the mental part.”
Alberto is widely regarded as the greatest women’s golfer in school history, holding nearly every individual program record.
As she looks back on her career, however, the bond she created with her coaches and teammates stands out above all the accolades.
“The relationships I created,” Alberto responded when asked what she’ll remember most about her time at Sam Houston. “I think that had a lot to do with my success at Sam Houston. Just having fun while playing golf … it's like we were having fun on the job.”
