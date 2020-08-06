As uncertainty continues to loom over the 2020 college football season, the preseason Amway Coaches Poll has arrived to provide fans with a dose of non-coronavirus-related content.
USA Today released the Top 25 poll Thursday morning, with Clemson taking the top spot with 38 first-place votes. The Tigers were followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU to round out the top-five.
A pair of Texas teams also found themselves ranked, with the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns coming at at No. 13 and No. 14, respectively. Both programs are coming off 8-5 seasons that were capped with bowl victories.
Click here to view the preseason Amway Coaches Poll in its entirety.
