NAVASOTA — New Waverly overcame a bevy of obstacles on its way to a Class 3A playoff berth, but the Lady Bulldogs’ 2020 run came to an end Thursday night against one of the top teams in the state.
New Waverly fell to No. 14 East Bernard in three sets (8-25, 11-25, 8-25) in a bi-district round match at Navasota High School.
The Lady Bulldogs challenged their state-ranked opponent early in each set, trailing 8-5 in the first two and 7-6 in the third. The 14th point would mark the downfall for New Waverly, however, with East Bernard starting 9-0, 14-2 and 12-0 runs that put each set out of reach.
Despite the first-round exit, head coach Carly Dyess was proud of how her team handled an adversity-filled season that featured a handful of unorthodox challenges — including a two-week shutdown at the start of district play due to positive COVID-19 cases at the high school.
“This group of girls has been given a lot of adversity this season, considering our last district game against Trinity was the only time we had the whole group together,” the coach said. “They’ve been given all sorts of challenges and overcome all sorts of adversity, so as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
With only two seniors — Taryn Belinowski and Kelsey Drane — departing, Dyess hopes the Lady Bulldogs can build off this year’s experience heading into 2021.
“We’re only graduating two seniors, and it’ll hurt us to lose them, but fingers crossed we can have an offseason to rebuild,” she added. “We’re looking to come back bigger, faster and stronger — and be better for next year.”
