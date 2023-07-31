The Sam Houston Athletics Academics office is hosting “Kats After the Game,” a networking event for junior and senior Bearkat student-athletes and alumni, on Aug. 26 at the Lowman Student Center.
The inaugural event will connect current student-athletes with Sam Houston alumni in the marketplace to prepare for their careers after graduation.
The athletics department is working with the Sam Houston Alumni Association and alumni association president Brian Starr (2002), a two-year football letterman winner, to bring the event to life. Email invites have gone out to alumni and letterwinners. If you are an alumnus and interested in attending the event, please register and RSVP in advance.
“A networking event like this is important for current student-athletes because it will give them a chance to begin building their network,” Starr said. “The benefits of a strong network are incalculable. A strong network provides more job opportunities, opportunities for mentoring, opportunities to meet more people in one’s chosen profession or exposure to new careers.”
Starr’s goal is this event will lay the foundation for student-athletes to make meaningful relationships with alumni who are eager to mentor and assist student-athletes with their transition into their working careers.
“This will also give the student-athletes experience in professional social settings that will translate to being more comfortable in similar situations as they join the professional world,” Starr said. “This event will benefit Bearkat alumni by providing an intimate setting in which we can engage with the athletes who are the source of so much of our school pride. It also provides us a direct avenue to give back to the university and the rewarding experience of helping the next generation of Bearkat graduates.”
Mike Reed, former youth lacrosse and football coach and current academic coordinator for Sam Houston football, will also speak at the event about his 22 years as a professional in the telecommunications industry before becoming an educator.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. in the LSC White Ballroom. The student-athletes’ services staff is hoping to have various occupations represented. Sponsors for this event also play a crucial role in connecting our talented student-athletes with successful alumni, creating valuable mentorship and career opportunities. Click here if you’re interested in supporting.
For more information, contact Assistant AD of Academics Josh Reynolds at jmr074@shsu.edu.
