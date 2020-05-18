Following months of uncertainty, Texas sports fans and athletes were able to see some little light at the end of the tunnel Monday afternoon.
Governor Greg Abbott announced during a press conference that professional sports, youth camps and “programs like Little League” can return to Texas, effective May 31. Essentially all sporting events in the state have been put on hold since mid-March as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Golf, auto racing, baseball, softball, tennis, football and basketball were the professional sports mentioned that will be able to return, with special safety protocols in place. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, games will be played without in-person spectators for the time being.
According to the Open Texas website, each league must submit a request for approval, as well as "a plan that incorporates applicable minimum standard health protocols recommended by the Department of State Health Services and such additional measures as are needed to ensure a safe plan for conducting the events."
Effective May 31, youth sports leagues may begin holding practices without spectators — other than one parent or guardian per participant, as needed. Games and other competitions can begin June 15, with Abbott noting that “parents will be able to spectate, so long as social distancing is followed.”
Like with professional sports, youth leagues must follow extensive safety protocols. Additional details on these procedures can be found on the Open Texas website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.