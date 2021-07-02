Hundreds of thousands of college athletes are now able to receive compensation for use of their name, image and likeness, signaling an end to decades-long NCAA restrictions.
This seismic shift officially took place on Thursday morning, as laws related to NIL (name, image and likeness) compensation took effect in a dozen states — including Texas. The NCAA Board of Directors approved a change on Wednesday that effectively suspended restrictions on payments to student-athletes for things such as, but not limited to, autographs, advertising appearances and social media shout-outs.
“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.
While the change has been described as an "interim" move until federal legislation or new rules are in place, with “pay-for-play” practices on the recruiting trail remaining strictly prohibited, the NCAA has acknowledged that at least some level of player compensation is here to stay. In the meantime, athletes at schools like Sam Houston have essentially been given the go-ahead to follow the NIL rules put in place by their states.
A NEW ERA
Five-figure deals for athletes such as Miami quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful D'Eriq King stole national headlines on Thursday, but a couple Bearkat athletes have already got in on the action as well.
Sophomore Sam Houston football players Peyton Fifield and Dalton Meyer announced on Thursday that they have partnered up with Barstool Sports as part of a growing cast of “Barstool Athletes.” It was not immediately clear what the compensation would be for these athletes, but the company’s founder, Dave Portnoy, hinted in a video posted to social media that free, exclusive merchandise will be involved, among other potential benefits.
More NIL compensation could be on the way for Meyer, as well as his teammate and podcast co-host Ryan Humphries — who was awarded the Frederick Award, given to the top holder in the FCS, earlier this year. As the stars and creators of the ever-popular Walk-On Radio podcast, the duo has already received interest from potential sponsors.
Now, the challenge is figuring out where to go next as they navigate this uncharted territory.
“Believe it or not we actually have,” Humphries said. “They ask us questions on how much money or how often to do ads or what the ads might be, and it's all new to me and new to Dalton. We're kind of researching and doing things of that nature, but we have had a couple different companies reach out. Going forward you can definitely expect some sort of Walk-On Radio advertising deal.”
Humphries believes that the latest development in the player empowerment movement is a testament to the growing voice that student-athletes possess.
“It's certainly a new age in college athletics,” he said. “No matter what side of the fence you're on, whether you think it should or shouldn't be happening, it is happening. It's the way we've been headed for a while, and I think college athletes definitely have a voice — a big enough voice for a change like this to be made. I know there are a lot of people that have been involved in getting that done, but it kind of comes down to what athletes have been saying for the last couple years.”
ENTERING THE UNKNOWN
An exciting time for most student-athletes has been a hectic one for university compliance departments, which have been forced to scramble and establish new policies on the fly, using state laws and “incredibly vague” guidance from the NCAA.
The NCAA had hoped to have its guidance for NIL compensation in place months ago. However, the lack of a federal law from Congress and a warning from the Department of Justice about potential antitrust violations foiled those plans.
“My coworker and I were listening to a podcast earlier, and they were talking about how it feels like everybody is ready for NIL stuff except for the NCAA,” said Sam Houston compliance coordinator Dylan Cannon. “To be fair, a lot of that was they had it ironed out in January, and then the Department of Justice came in and said, 'Nope, this isn't good enough. You're going to have to change everything basically.'
“They really had to go back to square one a little bit. But we're here July 1 and everything is open, and around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night the NCAA basically said, 'Here are some interim policies and minor guidance.' What happens if a student-athlete breaks these policies? We aren't really sure yet. We'll have to see what that even looks like and what is even a violation anymore.”
In an attempt to remain flexible, Sam Houston has based its NIL policies “almost exclusively off of what the state says.” For instance, in accordance with Texas law, student-athletes are prohibited from endorsing alcohol, tobacco products, e-cigarettes or any other type of nicotine delivery service, anabolic steroids, sports betting or casino gambling, a firearm they cannot legally purchase or a sexually-oriented business.
Student-athletes cannot use SHSU logos or wear school apparel to promote NIL activities either, nor can the university or their coaches provide compensation for these purposes. They can, however, state that they compete for Sam Houston and hire representation to help with NIL opportunities. All such activities are required to be disclosed to the university's compliance department.
“Bobby Williams, our athletics director, wants us to keep our policies as flexible as possible,” Cannon said. “We don't want to hinder our student-athletes by putting things in there that aren't in the state of Texas' bill. We're just trying to be as open, flexible and supportive of our student-athletes as we can.”
INTERNATIONAL ATHLETES LEFT BEHIND
While the latest developments on the NIL front spurred jubilation for many, international student-athletes like Sam Houston punter Matt McRobert have been left with feelings of disappointment and frustration.
McRobert — an Australian native with NFL aspirations — appears to be a prime example of an FCS athlete with a personal brand to be capitalized on. In addition to having a fanbase that stretches across the Pacific Ocean, he showcased his vast social media reach following the Bearkats FCS National Championship game victory, with a video posted to his Twitter account surpassing 25,000 viewers.
Unfortunately for McRobert, he is unable to benefit from this marketability due to the restrictions of his F1 visa, which limits his — and other international student-athletes’ — potential sources of income.
“I didn't know much in-depth about this until it was all coming to fruition,” he said. “Then I started to hear all the rumors that the F1 visa — which student-athletes from other countries are on — prohibits them from getting any sort of endorsement or money in this new NIL deal. The only time we can actually get money is when we have an on-campus job. We can't even work at the local McDonald's or local Starbucks. It strictly prohibits us from getting any sort of money, which is extremely frustrating when you break it all down.”
“12% of the athletic population in the NCAA is made up of international student-athletes, and according to their visas — if you're on a student visa — you can only accept certain types of compensation, and usually it's very strict,” Cannon added.
“We even had a young woman that worked as an intern in our department, and there was some sort of accounting error that made it look like she worked more hours than she was permitted. She was making minimum wage and almost got deported. So that's more the crux of it ... if they're making a certain amount of money, they're going to be in violation of their visa.”
Due to a lack of clarity on what exactly is and isn’t allowed by their visas, international student-athletes have been largely left in limbo as their peers have celebrated the start of a new era in college athletics.
“I feel like it's a bit hard for any international athlete because it makes us feel like a second-tier athlete,” said McRobert, who has already had to decline potential endorsement offers. “All of the Americans — and rightfully so — can get endorsement deals, but I don't see what makes me any different or less worthy to get that endorsement deal. We're still putting in the same time, commitment ... we're all the same athletes, but because of my visa I'm not allowed to get any sort of deal.
“Granted I'm on full scholarship, which is an extreme blessing that I'm grateful for, because it allows me not to have to work as much as other guys would need to. But it would still be nice to get some extra money to help with groceries or rent. Sometimes I have to rely on Mom and Dad to help out with some money here and there, which is disappointing, because as a 24-year-old you want to be on your own two feet.”
Despite the letdown brought on by the current situation, McRobert notes that he is happy for his teammates that are now able to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness. He also sees a silver lining in recent NIL developments, something he hopes that Jake Vucenovic — a Sam Houston commit and fellow Australian punter — will be able to benefit from by the time his Bearkat career is over.
“The NIL thing coming to fruition is massive for NCAA athletes,” McRobert said. “They deserve anything they can get. Whether it be football or any other sport, you put a lot of effort and time into the university. Getting any endorsement deal for your individual self is very beneficial and deserved ... and I hope that by the time Jake is done he'll be able to get some endorsement deals and benefit himself.”
