In December of 1972 at Pritchett field, New Waverly football squared off against Big Sandy, the home of Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith.
The Bulldogs squared off against Big Sandy and would come away with a 7-6 win, advancing the Bulldogs to the UIL Texas semi-finals game, where they would lose to Chilton 21-14 the next week.
After that former New Waverly head coach, Tim Edwards would leave for Hallettsville and the team would disband for nearly 50 years. That all changed when the team got back together last Friday.
“It was just heartwarming,” Edwards said. “To see what they have done in life, and tell me that I was a part of it. It’s just overwhelming. There were just a lot of really good success stories that I heard today. Just hearing about those stories, the girls they married, it’s been a wonderful day.”
The former coach was able to travel back to New Waverly for the Bulldogs' game against Hemphill where he reunited with several members of the team, some of whom he hasn’t seen since 1972.
The reunion saw several members drive in for the event to see their old head coach. When Edwards arrived at the Junior high, which was the former high school, and saw some of his former players, the memories of them flourished through his mind.
However, the real memories start when Edwards left his hotel in Huntsville and purposely took Highway 75 the entire way. Driving through the pine trees brought back memories from the three years that Edwards served in New Waverly.
“You wanna cry one minute and you wanna yell the next minute,” Edwards said. “Just mixed emotions. What gets you is just how quickly time flies, but that’s life. I spent the night in Huntsville and I drove 75 back. It’s a lot of gladness and a lot of sadness too. I went out by the old house we rented. It just passed by so fast.”
In seeing several of his former players, Edwards got to see their families as well. Specifically, former Bulldog Ike O’Bryant and his grandson senior receiver Jeremy Miles.
Edwards’ former team also surprised him with a team photo from the 1972 team.
“Seeing Ike, Ike is always so full of energy,” Edwards said. “Seeing his grandson play tonight. That’s been a big thrill. I’ve been meeting everybody's kids. It’s just priceless. The thing that gets me is Donnie and Ike and they reached out and gave me a picture of the team. They told me where every one of those kids is now.”
While it has been 50 years since most of them have seen each other, the stories and the memories have had a lasting effect on his team. Clayton Loll was one of those players that have already held coach Edwards at a special place in his life.
“There were a lot of kids that didn’t have fatherly figures in their life and he made that kid feel like he was there as that figure,” Loll said. “He will always be a part of our lives here. He’s a great guy and we couldn’t have asked for a better coach.”
Now, the Bulldogs play in the UIL Class 3A a big improvement from where they were in 1972. New Waverly played in the class b section, which was just a step above eight-man football.
Edwards was able to see where the high school is located now, the field house they have added and just everything that New Waverly has grown to be in 50 years.
“First of all, what they have done with the school and the stadium is just wonderful,” Edwards said. “The atmosphere is wonderful. They have about twice as many kids as we did.”
With everything now wrapped up and down, Edwards can look back and think about this day. Coming in full of nerves about who he may or may not recognize, he sat at a table during their pregame tailgate at the junior high telling stories of each and every one of the players that showed up.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Edwards said. “I was nervous about it because I wanted to recognize the kid and I knew 90% of them. I was thankful. There are just great stories and it’s a part of my life I wouldn’t change. This is very special to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.