Following months of uncertainty, the high school football season is almost set to begin in Walker County.
New Waverly is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign in less than two weeks, with Huntsville and Alpha Omega Academy on track to get started during the final weekend of September.
For Huntsville, the new season brings an opportunity to build off the program’s most successful two-year stretch in the past four decades. For New Waverly and Alpha Omega, it marks a chance to move on from an injury-riddled 2019 and become postseason threats once again.
Here’s a look at five of the most intriguing games involving Walker County teams this fall:
AUG. 28 — NEW WAVERLY vs. CENTERVILLE
This matchup might not have any bearing on the playoff picture, but after a whirlwind summer that often cast doubt over the 2020 season, the area’s first football game this fall should be a sight to take in.
New Waverly is set to kick things off at home on Aug. 28 against Centerville, which has won three straight district titles at the Class 2A, Division I level. With the Bulldogs looking to snap a three-year playoff drought, this season-opening showdown will provide an early indicator of where they stand in their quest to do so.
OCT. 16 — HUNTSVILLE vs. C.E. KING
With five playoff wins over the past two seasons, Huntsville has built a reputation as one of Region III’s top contenders in Class 5A, Division II. And in pursuit of goals that extend beyond the regular season, the Hornets have beefed up their non-district schedule.
Huntsville will face three 6A teams and one 5A program that is an annual playoff fixture before opening league play on Oct. 23 at Bryan Rudder. The last of these tests, an Oct. 16 meeting with C.E. King out of Houston, provides no shortage of intrigue. The Panthers have reached the playoffs each of the past two years in a district that includes back-to-back state champion North Shore and 6A powers Deer Park and Beaumont West Brook, and will provide a final non-district benchmark test for a Hornet team that loses 34 seniors from last season.
OCT. 23 — NEW WAVERLY at CORRIGAN-CAMDEN
If preseason polls are any indicator, the playoff hunt in District 12-3A, Division II could be largely shaped by an Oct. 23 showdown between New Waverly and Corrigan-Camden.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicted that Corrigan-Camden would finish fourth, securing the league’s final postseason berth, followed by New Waverly in fifth. However, the Bulldogs’ 18 returning starters — the most in the district — could provide them with an edge over a Corrigan team that will have new faces at 13 positions.
OCT. 30 — ALPHA OMEGA vs. ALLEN ACADEMY
The results of the past two meetings in the series may not spur much excitement, but the pedigree of the two teams involved provides plenty.
Alpha Omega — which defeated Allen Academy 42-13 in 2018 on its way to the TAPPS Division II state title game — battled a rash of injuries down the stretch last season. This led to a lopsided 57-0 defeat at the hands of the Rams, who went on to reach the state semifinals.
Allen returns essentially everyone from last year’s run, with the exception of their quarterback, and will likely be the greatest obstacle between AOA and a district championship.
OCT. 30 — HUNTSVILLE vs. A&M CONSOLIDATED
For the third straight year, the in-district showdown between the Hornets and A&M Consolidated is poised to be the area’s most anticipated game of the regular season.
Huntsville — the 2018 District 10-5A, Division II champion — will look to reclaim its league crown from the Tigers, who went undefeated in district play last year and enter the season as the No. 5 team in the state. Both teams lose a plethora of talent, bringing back a combined 10 starters from 2019. But even with new-look rosters for each, these perennial playoff contenders — which are a combined 59-14 over the past two seasons — are the district’s teams to beat until determined otherwise.
