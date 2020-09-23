Spring football in the Southland Conference inched closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday, as the league announced its schedule for the postponed 2020 season.
Conference play is scheduled to begin February 20 and run through April 10 for the seven Southland schools – Sam Houston State, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State and Southeastern Louisiana — opting to play in the spring, with each playing three home and three away games.
The NCAA Division I board of directors also approved a 16-team spring playoff for the FCS on Tuesday, shrinking the bracket down from what is typically a 24-team field. And with only five at-large playoff spots up for grabs, securing an auto-bid will be as paramount as ever for Southland teams.
Here are five Southland Conference games to watch this spring:
Sam Houston State at UIW (Feb. 20)
The Southland schedule starts out with a matchup between two playoff contenders that are looking to bounce back after subpar years. Sam Houston State, the second-winningest FCS program over the past decade, is looking to snap a two-year playoff drought. 2018 co-Southland champion Incarnate Word is eyeing a postseason return as well, after missing out last season. The game will also feature perhaps the most intriguing quarterback duel in the league this year, as Eric Schmid — who passed for 531 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bearkats past UIW 45-6 last fall — and 2018 Freshman of the Year Jon Copeland go head-to-head.
Northwestern State at Lamar (Feb. 20)
The other Week 1 game in the Southland probably won’t produce as much hype as the aforementioned showdown, but Northwestern State and Lamar’s season opener still carries significance. With the Demons and Cardinals occupying the bottom two spots in the Southland preseason poll, it could be both teams’ best shot at a win in the spring — especially with Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin and Houston Baptist, also picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference, opting to play a fall season. The game will also mark first-year head coach Blaine Morgan’s Lamar debut.
UIW at McNeese (Feb. 27)
Week 2 has another Southland coaching debut in store, as the Frank Wilson era gets underway at McNeese. The transfer portal has taken a toll on the Cowboys’ secondary as of late, something that could hurt them against a potentially explosive UIW passing attack. However, there’s still notable excitement surrounding a team that will be looking to play spoiler all spring. This game will also mark a pivotal moment for the Cardinals — who depending on their performance the week prior, could either fall to 0-2 or jump out to an early lead in the Southland title hunt.
Nicholls at Sam Houston State (March 13)
With preseason favorite Central Arkansas opting out of the spring season, Sam Houston State and Nicholls appear next in line to secure the Southland’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs — which will be even more crucial with the postseason field being shrunk to 16 teams. The back-to-back league champion Colonels lose a pair of Nicholls greats in Chase Fourcade and Sully Laiche, but the arrival of former LSU and Missouri quarterback Lindsey Scott — a Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year and state champion from Zachary High School — has provided reason for optimism on the bayou. Sam Houston State’s defense — which led the FCS in total defense, rushing defense, third-down defense and tackles for loss last year, while ranking in the top-eight in the country in eight other categories — will likely be Scott's toughest test of the regular season.
Southeastern La. at Nicholls (April 10)
With Southeastern Louisiana losing all-conference quarterback Chason Virgil and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, a second straight playoff run appears to be a longshot for the Lions. However, with 2019 Southland Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo back for his third season, SLU cannot be counted out. Adding to the intrigue of this season finale is the fact that one — or both — of these rivals could be fighting for a playoff berth. Fans can only hope the spring installment of the River Bell Classic is as exciting as last year’s meeting, when Nicholls edged the Lions 28-27 to secure a share of the Southland title.
