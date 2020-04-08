After sorting through dozens of the top moments in Sam Houston State sports history, a champion has finally been crowned.
With March Madness canceled for the 2020 season, the Bearkats created their own bracket featuring the program’s greatest moments at the Division I level. Weeks of voting left two candidates standing, both from the SHSU baseball program.
Claiming the title was the Bearkats’ historic 2017 super regional run — edging out Luke Prihoda’s 2007 season, in which he led the nation in saves and won the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Stopper of the Year Award.
The Bearkats were no stranger to the NCAA Regional stage. It was their fifth trip in six years, but they had yet to take the next step. That changed in 2017, as Sam Houston State stunned No. 5 Texas Tech on its own turf to win the Lubbock Regional and secure the school’s first trip to the super regional round.
“I think the thing I remember most is that last inning,” said Sam Houston State associate AD Jason Barfield, who called the regional final alongside Kooter Roberson. “We'd been in regional finals before, and even when we made the regional finals at Ole Miss and down at Rice against Arkansas, it didn't feel like they were going to win the regional. It was nice just to be there.
“This was the first time I remember waking up Monday morning and thinking, 'We're one win away from a super regional, and three wins away from Omaha.'”
Leading the way for the Bearkats was an accomplished senior class, with a handful of newcomers making key contributions as well.
“You had a really good group of seniors,” Barfield added. “They had been in the regional the year before, and had won the regular season and conference tournament in 2016. Several of the guys were to the team that year too ... and we knew we had a good team.”
Ironically, the group that delivered the Kats’ deepest postseason run as a Division I program didn’t even finish the regular season as the top team in the Southland Conference. But they went undefeated at the conference tournament, and kept the momentum rolling when they got to Lubbock.
Sam Houston State picked up a pivotal win over Arizona in the regional opener. However, they were pushed to the brink of elimination after being shutout the next day by Texas Tech. The Bearkats responded with a Sunday sweep of the two teams, before taking down the host Red Raiders 4-3 in Monday’s regional final.
“I think they were the No. 3 seed in the Southland Tournament, so it wasn't like they were a team that ran away with the conference,” Barfield said. “But at the same time, we all knew the nature of the regional. We had been through it enough to know that if you win the first game, you're set up nicely. No matter what happens the rest of the way, you're in position. That's what they did. When they beat Arizona to start, I remember thinking, 'We have a chance.'”
Sam Houston State’s magical 2017 run came to a close a few days later in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Kats dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to Florida State in the super regional opener, before being sent home with a 19-0 loss in the second game. But one of the season’s most memorable moments was still yet to come.
Head coach Matt Deggs closed the postgame press conference with a passionate speech that was shared by national outlets such as Yahoo and Sports Illustrated.
“It’s not about wins or losses, it’s about love,” Deggs said. “It’s about building men, building relationships that will last forever. … It’s not Mission Omaha. It’s Mission Build and Save Lives.”
But while Deggs’ comments were what went viral, the words of his players were equally powerful.
“There were things that came out of that press conference that we all knew, but it gave other people the chance to see the kind of program and kids that we had,” Barfield added Obviously the soundbite (from Coach Deggs) is what went viral, but I think one of the biggest telling moments of it was Lance Miles and what he said. ... 10 minutes into that press conference you're thinking, 'This is unlike anything I've ever been in.'
“I look around the room and there's probably 10-12 reporters in there that had notepads out and weren't writing. I'd never seen that before. They were just sitting there watching. At one point Lance Miles just grabs the microphone and says, 'Listen, I have something I have to get off my chest.' He just starts talking and people's jaws are dropping — not just at how Deggs was speaking, but at how our players were speaking. That's what made that press conference so powerful.”
The full broadcast of the 2017 regional final between Sam Houston State and Texas Tech is available for streaming at gobearkats.com/watch.
