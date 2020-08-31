17-year-old Riley Webb highlights weekend of bull riding

Rodeo fans were given a treat last weekend.
The highlights of a rodeo called the Stampede at the E, which was taped on Aug. 15 at the Lazy E Arena near Oklahoma City, was on CBS on Aug. 29.
The Stampede at the E was produced by the World Champions Rodeo Alliance, which works closely with the Professional Bull Riders to feature higher-paying events. The Aug. 15 show stood out because prominent rodeos such as the Calgary Stampede and the Cheyenne Frontier Days have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One compelling story line from the Stampede at the E was 17-year-old Riley Webb clinching the tie-down roping title and earning $16,500.
Webb turned in a blistering time of 7.5 seconds in the first round and advanced to the three-man finals round where he faced 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Shad Mayfield, who currently is ranked No. 1 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2020 tie-down roping world standings, and Shane Hanchey, the PRCA’s 2013 world champion. Webb’s 8.5 was the only qualified run in the finals round.
Webb said he’s not intimidated by the bigger stages.
“It’s like roping at the house,” he said. “When you’re roping at a big jackpot or at a big rodeo like that, you just got to have confidence in your practice and all of the work you’ve put into it and you just got to go make your run.”
Webb has been preparing for big moments like this for a while. He began roping off of a horse when he was 6, and as time went on, he developed a strong sense that competing for big bucks at rodeos would be his destiny.
“I knew I could rope pretty good when I was 11 or 12 years old and always had a dream of trying to rodeo for a living,” he said.
Webb stoked his competitive juices by competing against world’s top pros for the past two years at roping events.
“I don’t like losing, and so at the roping [competitions] they were winning first and it pushed me harder to try to be faster and to try to get better at my roping,” he said. “If I wanted to win, I had to be faster than them.”
Webb, who is home schooled, begins a typical day with riding horses and then moves onto tackling his schoolwork. He caps the day by sharpening his roping skills at the family practice arena in Denton.
Webb rides a 12-year-old gelding named Titus, a speedy horse that bolts from the roping box into the arena.
“He’s got a lot of run,” Webb said. “He’s fast and he gets up to them fast. He’s able to run fast, he stops hard and gets back so I can tie them faster.”
During roping practice, his mother, Jennifer, films his runs. Afterward, he critiques himself similar to a star quarterback watching film.
“He’s kind of like the football team,” Jennifer Webb said. “After a football game they go in and discuss all of the positives and negatives. “
Jennifer said Riley also benefits from studying other competitors. In addition to carefully observing their athletic moves, he pays attention to details such as the tack on their horses.
“He studies the sport and he studies his competitors and looks at what they’re doing,” Jennifer said. “He might try it. If it works for him, he’ll keep doing it and if it doesn’t work for him, he’ll tweak it. He studies all aspects of the sport. He treats it like a business.
“God has blessed him with his abilities and his foresight. I just give God the credit because he’s given him everything he’s needed ahead of every opportunity he has.”
Riley Webb also clinched the tie-down title at last month’s National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lazy E Arena at Guthrie, also the site of Stampede at the E.
Webb’s father, Dirk, who serves as the director of The American, said his son has what it takes to win big.
“He’s just driven,” Dirk said. “He’s got the mindset and he’s very humble.”
In bull riding at the Stampede at the E, former PBR World Finals qualifier Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, clinched the title with a score of 89.5 aboard a bovine named Nailed. Leme, who is ranked No. 1 in the PBR’s world title race, earned $62,500 by winning on his 24th birthday according to pbr.com.
In bareback riding, former National Finals qualifier Jake Brown, who grew up in Hillsboro and currently lives in the South Texas town of Cleveland, clinched the title with an 87.5 aboard the bronc Top Flight. He pocketed $12,500. Brown is the son of longtime Hill College rodeo coach Paul Brown.
In team roping, Colby Lovell, a former National Finals qualifier from Madisonville, and his partner, Paul Eaves, the 2018 PRCA heeling world champion from Lonedell, Missouri, lassoed the title with an 11.04. Lovell is a Sa Houston State graduate.
Other champions were steer wrestler Stockton Graves of Alva, Oklahoma; break-away roper Chelsey Abernathy of Athens, Alabama; barrel racer Michelle Darling of Medford, Oklahoma; and saddle bronc rider Shorty Garrett of Dupree, South Dakota.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Jose Vitor Leme clinched the WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational title last weekend Fort Worth.
The show was part of the Unleash The Beast, the PBR's top tier tour.
With the title at stake in the finals on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 30), Leme turned in an 88.25 aboard a bovine named Boogie Bomb on his way to victory at Dickies Arena. He earned $33,929.
Leme is ranked No. 1 in the PBR’s 2020 world title race with 1,014 points. Joao Ricardo Vieira, a Brazilian who is from the Decatur area, is No. 2 with 680.75.
The PBR's 2020 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 4-8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
PRCA NFR update
The PRCA recently announced on prorodeo.com and the Cowboy Channel that the association plans on conducting the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December somewhere in the country amid COVID-19 concerns. If the world’s top rodeo association conducts the National Finals in Las Vegas, which has been the world’s top rodeo’s home since 1985, it must be a TV-only event.
PRCA CEO George Taylor said the association has a thoughtful offer from the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas to handle the 2020 NFR with no fans. But Taylor also said that officials wil explore the idea of conducting the NFR in another city that can hold an event with fans and can offer additional activities such as the annual Christmas NFR trade show. PRCA officials said plans will be announced by Sept. 30.
Death of a legend
Former world champion steer roper Walt Arnold of Silverton, a member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, passed away Aug. 14. He was 81.
According to prorodeo.com, Arnold qualified for the National Finals Steer Roping 19 times (1965-67, 1969-72, 1974-82, 1984-86).
Arnold won the PRCA’s steer roping world championship in 1969 and finished as reserve champion three times (1971, 1978-79).
Arnold was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2009.
Commented
