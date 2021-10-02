HOUSTON — Trapper Pannell ran for a 4-yard touchdown to complete a fourth-quarter comeback and FCS top-ranked Sam Houston edged Stephen F. Austin 21-20 on Saturday at NRG Stadium.
With junior quarterback Eric Schmid sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, sophomore Keegan Shoemaker stepped up when it counted.
With 6:18 left in the game, the Kats found themselves trailing.
Shoemaker was able to drive the Kats down the field and was the beneficiary of a fourth down facemask call to put Sam Houston in prime scoring position. A direct snap to freshman Trapper Pannell was called and it worked for the tying score.
Freshman Matt Aribisala was able to send the go-ahead PAT through the uprights. SFA shanked a 51-yard field goal in the final seconds as Sam Houston secured their tenth consecutive Battle of the Piney Woods victory.
The Lumberjack’s started the game hot, scoring the first 13 points off a pair of field goals from Chris Campos and a 15-yard TD pass from Trae Self to Xavier Gipson. The quarterback-receiver duo totaled 100 yards on the game.
Sam Houston answered with a 5-yard connection between Shoemaker and Jaquez Ezzard in the closing minutes of the half. SFA added a score late in the third off a 9-yard pass from Self to Lawton Rikel, while the Bearkats setup the tying score with a 26-yard connection from Shoemaker to Ife Adeyi.
Shoeemaker finished the game 16 for 29 with 222 yards. Ezzard led all receivers with 74 yards, while Ramon Jefferson led rushers with 61 yards off 19 carries.
NEXT UP
The Bearkats (4-0, 1-0) will return back home next Saturday for a WAC game against Lamar.
