KATY — With both Sam Houston State basketball teams set to begin Southland Conference tournament action within 24 hours, the league made a pair of unprecedented announcements out of precaution regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
The Southland announced late Thursday morning that it had cancelled this year’s men’s and women’s basketball conference tournaments. The Sam Houston State men and women both entered the competition as the No. 4 seed and were slated to begin play Thursday night and Friday morning, respectively.
Later in the day, the NCAA announced the cancellation of its remaining winter and spring championships.
“Those seniors that put so much into, how can you expect them not to be heartbroken? We can all say we know how they feel, but we don’t because our senior season wasn’t forfeited,” SHSU women’s head coach Ravon Justice said. “It’s very challenging trying to help them get through this, but it’s a learning experience for all of us.”
“It’s disappointing,” Bearkat men’s head coach Jason Hooten added. “You play a long season and ultimately the goal is to get to the NCAA Tournament — and you can’t do that unless you win the conference tournament when you’re in a one-bid league. Last year we had a great championship season and we didn’t win the tournament, so those guys coming back knew that and now that opportunity isn’t there.
“But when it’s all said and done, it’s a lot bigger than basketball and this tournament. That’s one thing we can all learn from this. When you’re a coach or you’re in sports or you play, you feel like your world is surrounded by sports only. … This brings everything to realization that it’s not just your little bubble that you live in. It’s a big thing and hopefully we can get this taken care of in the next couple weeks or months and everyone can go back to living their normal day-to-day life.”
Roughly two hours later, the Southland announced that it had suspended all spring sports competition through March 30.
“Taking precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Southland Conference has announced it is suspending all spring sports competition effective immediately and through March 30,” the league wrote in a statement.
“This includes all conference and non-conference contests for the Southland’s spring sports. Practices are still up to each institution, including spring football. Conference and campus administrators will convene in the coming weeks to determine exact return-to-competition arrangements and other issues.”
Sam Houston State has over 30 athletic competitions scheduled during this time period that will be impacted by the stoppage. The Bearkats have yet to make an official decision regarding the continuation of spring football practice.
“It’s been a challenging 48 hours and dealing with a lot of unknowns that we’ve never dealt with before,” Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said. “First and foremost we’ve tried to make sure that we’re dealing with the safety of student-athletes, staff, fans and everyone involved. I appreciate the leadership that has come from our conference and universities in making these difficult decisions. It keeps changing hourly as we go about addressing what’s best for everyone involved, and we will continue to do that at the highest level that we can.”
