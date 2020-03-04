Weather Alert

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Walker County until noon. 

Counties included in the watch are: Anderson, Brazos, Burleson, Falls, Freestone, Grimes, Houston, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Polk, Robertson, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker. 

At 9:58 a.m., doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grapeland to 7 miles southeast of Bedias. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Tags