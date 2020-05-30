Walker County has had its share of decorated student-athletes over the years, and there’s no doubt that Sierra McCann is a part that list.
McCann, a three-sport star at New Waverly, played key roles for the Lady Bulldogs’ basketball, volleyball and track and field teams over the past few years. She was even named The Item’s co-Female High School Athlete of the Year for her athletic excellence in 2019.
As a junior last year, McCann earned all-district honors in basketball kickstarting an impressive spring. She won a district title in the high jump a couple months later, and finished fourth at the area meet before ending her season at regionals.
The success didn’t stop there. McCann began her senior year by earning first-team all-district honors while helping lead the Lady Dogs’ volleyball team to the postseason. She went on to cap her career on a high note, winning an area title in basketball and going all the way to the regional quarterfinals.
“It’s very rare to coach someone that is so talented in multiple sports,” New Waverly basketball and track and field coach Donna Gilliam told The Item earlier this year. “It’s really nice having that. We can go from one to the other and I can always count on her to excel. She’s going to work hard, and whatever comes after that is a plus.”
“It was very important to me as a coach,” added first-year volleyball coach Carly Dyess. “Sierra did a great job coming in and stepping up … she set a very good example for our younger girls. She set an example to put the team above yourself.”
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at New Waverly senior Sierra McCann:
Parents: Stacy McCann and Scott McCann
Brothers/sisters: Stephany McCann, Sarah McCann and Mason McCann
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball
Favorite high school memory: Cheer Camp at South Padre Island. It was beautiful and so much fun.
Plans after high school: Get my cosmetology license and become a dental hygienist
Favorite song: Anything Luke Combs
Favorite food: Chicken Strips and french fries
Favorite TV show: The Vampire Diaries
Favorite movie: The Wizard of Oz
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Betancourt
Who are your role models? My mother.
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Gilliam because she has been there for me since like fourth grade, and Coach Dyess because although she is newer, she made it a point to make tight bonds with everyone.
Where do you see yourself in ten years? A stable job in dental hygiene with a house, and maybe even a kid.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The bus rides, listening to music and having a fun bonding experience on tournament days.
