With a pair of exhilarating playoff runs over the past two years, the Huntsville Hornet football team has captivated the community it calls home.
Matthew Southern has been front and center for this exciting time.
The former Huntsville quarterback, who also competed in baseball and track, helped lead the Hornets to their deepest playoff run in 28 years as a junior in 2018. This included a second-round beatdown of Houston-area power Manvel, a 14-point comeback to down Marshall in the regional semis and a near-upset of state runner-up Fort Bend Marshall. After the season, he was named District 10-5A, Division II’s Offensive MVP.
Southern battled an ankle injury throughout his senior year, hitting his peak in the postseason. The Hornets barely got in, securing the fourth and final playoff spot in their district, but that didn’t stop them from rattling off wins over Marshall and Crosby — during which Southern compiled a total of seven touchdowns.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Matthew Southern:
Parents: Rodney and Claire Southern
Brothers/ sisters: One sister
Sports you play: Football, Baseball, Track
Favorite high school memory: Beating Marshall in the first round of the playoffs this year.
Plans after high school: Get my Construction Management degree from Sam Houston State University
Favorite song: Hurricane by Luke Combs
Favorite food: Chicken fried steak
Favorite TV show: Hard Knocks
Favorite movie: Incredibles
Favorite teacher: Mrs Gallen
Who are your role models? My dad, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Southern, because not only is he my dad but he has taught me everything I know and has made me love the game of football.
Where do you see yourself in ten years? I see myself as a Construction Manager and have a wife and children
What will you miss most about high school sports? I will miss the long bus rides and early mornings getting to see your best friends every single day, and also summer workouts.
Career accolades: District 10-5A Offensive MVP and first-team all-district quarterback in 2018, roughly 5,500 passing yards, 61 touchdown passes, 13 rushing touchdowns, five playoff wins.
