Her senior season might have been cut short, but that didn’t stop Ally Gladish from making her mark on the Alpha Omega Academy softball program.
Gladish has been an integral piece to the Lady Lions’ recent success, starting all four seasons of her high school career. This included playing a key role during last year’s historic playoff run, during which Alpha Omega won a district championship on the way to the program’s first regional final appearance.
While Gladish excelled on the field — earning first-team all-district honors in 2019 — she also thrived in the classroom, landing on the all-state academic team that year as well.
“She’s definitely a role model, and does a great job academically,” Alpha Omega head coach David DeShaw said at the time. “That’s a big honor to get.”
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Alpha Omega senior Ally Gladish:
Parents: Todd and Faith Gladish
Brothers/sisters: Renay and Todd Jr.
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school memory: Going to Six Flags junior year as a reward for winning a competition
Plans after high school: Attend UNT and major in communications
Favorite song: Glitter by Zac Greer
Favorite food: Ice cream
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Dirty Dancing
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Stroud
Who are your role models? My mentor, Honey Hazelwood, my friends and my older sister
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Azua. She’s always been encouraging to us and pushed us to be the best we can be. She is a friend and a role model.
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Married with kids and traveling a lot, but staying close to family and friends.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The bond we created being with each other at school and on the field.
