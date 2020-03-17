Focused Post Acute Care Partners (FPACP), a Texas-based skilled nursing care company with 31 communities largely in rural and small towns in east and west Texas and along the Gulf Coast, updated its protocols Friday, March 13 to address the Coronavirus and comport with federal guidelines announced the same day.
These protocols will take effect at Focused Care of Huntsville.
“Focused Care has moved swiftly to implement additional measures to protect residents and care providers in our communities from being exposed to the Coronavirus,” said Mark McKenzie, CEO and founder of FPACP. “We are limiting visitation from non-essential individuals and postponing group activities including communal dining as well as enforcing previous protocols we announced last week on infection prevention per guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
Stepped up prevention efforts to stop the spread of the virus were released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency overseeing the regulation of skilled nursing facilities, and vigorously supported by Texas Governor Abbott in a press conference declaring a state of emergency in response to the pandemic. The updated guidelines are in line with recommendations previously released by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and supported by the Texas Health Care Association (THCA) for all Texas long term care communities.
“We understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important, and there are a variety of other ways we ask family to consider connecting with residents including telephone and text, email and Skype or Facebook,” said McKenzie. “Our senior leadership is in regular contact with the local and state health departments to minimize the possibilities of COVID-19 transmission and are following their guidance. We remain focused on patient-centered care, the health of our team members and the residents in whose care we are trusted.”
