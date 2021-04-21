The Sam Houston Bearkats captured the 2021 Southland Conference Women’s Golf Championship on Wednesday with a final team score of 917.
Jennifer Herbst and Hanna Alberto split the individual title for the Bearkats after each shot 224 for the tournament, which was held in El Dorado, Arkansas.
The Bearkats jumped ahead of the competition early, finishing Monday's first round three shots in front of second-place Central Arkansas. They pulled away during day two, building a 13-shot advantage heading into the final round.
Check back for updates on this story.
