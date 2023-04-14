HUNTSVILLE — In a conference doubleheader against rival Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston and the Lady Jacks split the pair of games.
SFA would rush out to a 3-0 lead in the first game but the Kats would make it interesting until the end. The Lady Jacks would secure the 3-1 win in the first game.
However, the Kats offense surged in the second game to walk away with a 6-0 win to even the series and make Saturday’s game the rubber match.
“I was really happy with the way we responded to not playing well in the first game,” Sam Houston head coach Garrett Valis said. “We didn’t have a consistent and aggressive approach against their pitcher. We didn’t string stuff together, so I was happy to see we could respond to that and have more consistent at-bats.”
Over the course of the two games, the Bearkat pitchers would allow just three runs to a Lady Jack’s offense that scores an average of four runs a game. Regan Dunn got the start in the circle of game one where she gave up the three runs before Valis would turn to Daryn Grams.
Grams would throw 5 2/3rds inning in the first game of scoreless softball the rest of the way as she allowed one hit and two walks.
“You can’t complain and say we didn’t pitch well today,” Valis said. “We pitched well enough to win both games. That is something that we are going to need. I think our pitching staff is strong. I think we can be successful against any offense in our league. Whenever we get to tournament time, the team that can be relentless offensively and can pitch with several arms will have a lot of success. That is what we are trying to build towards.”
The Bearkats would turn to graduate Emma Guindon for game two where she pitched all seven innings of shutout softball. She would give up just four hits in her outing.
“I felt very good about it,” Guindon said. “We worked really hard on our approach this week and how I was going to go after batters. It was really gratifying seeing that come in the game. I was proud of myself for being able to help my team out.”
Sam Houston’s offense settled in for both games but they were unable to string hits together in the first game as well as in the second. The Bearkats would outhit the Lady Jacks 15-9 over the course of two games but the first game slipped away.
Julia Herzinger would wrap up the first game with two hits as Brodie Quinlan racked up the lone RBI, but would get three other Kats to add hits.
In game two, things came together.
The Bearkats had seven members rack up a hit with Ellie Grill and Jordan Peno each having two hit games. Another positive was the Bearkats strung things together with two outs as Sam Houston scored four runs in the pressure situation.
“They are learning how to play the game with a relentless mindset,” Valis said. “We have a lot of growth to still do there but we’ve been young over the last few years. These kids are starting to understand they are going to struggle at times. They have to keep coming and we are getting better at that. We are learning how to fail better.”
Emily Telg played the first game before she ran into the fieldhouse during game two with an injury, adding her to the list of injuries.
Kylie Hobbs hasn’t played since April 1 in the second game against Seattle U and Brailey Wasik has been out since March 18 against Grand Canyon.
But even with the injuries that are starting to mount up, the Kats are still in a strong spot in the WAC standings.
Sam Houston will have the opportunity to make it above .500 in conference play with three series remaining with a win against SFA tomorrow. It would also count as the Bearkats first series win against SFA since 2019.
First pitch is scheduled for noon Saturday at the Bearkat softball complex for the series finale.
“It would mean a lot,” Valis said. “It’s a pride thing and a rivalry for us. We have to focus on one game and if we do that we can win the series. We get some momentum going into the last nine conference games and anything can happen. We’ve caught fire before and I think it’s time for this team to do it.”
