The Sam Houston Bearkats gave their fans plenty to cheer about during Friday’s home opener at Don Sanders Stadium.
After letting their first game of the season slip away 5-4 on Wednesday against Texas State, the Bearkats bounced back to start their weekend series against UTSA with a 4-2 victory — their first win since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season last March.
“Anytime you get to compete is a big plus, but having some fans and some environment made it fun,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “I think it’ll continue to just keep getting better.”
Junior first baseman Jack Rogers led the way for the Sam Houston offense, going 3-of-4 with an RBI and three doubles. In doing so, he became the first Bearkat since 2016 to record three doubles in a single game.
Rogers also provided the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth on a single to left field by Blake Faecher.
“I’m really trying to stick to my approach,” Rogers said. “My coach told me to just think left-center and expect those fastballs early in the count. I was able to really hunt the other side of the plate and get the job done for the team.”
Christian Smith and Faecher drove in one run each for Sam Houston, with each connecting on an RBI single. Colton Cowser scored a pair of runs for the Bearkats.
Tyler Davis got the start for Sam Houston and received the win, while Alex Havlicek was credited with the save.
“It started with the pitching staying in the strike zone,” Sirianni said. “When you’re in the strike zone guys are ready to make plays, and we did.”
The series will resume on Saturday at noon, with KSHU 90.5 carrying the broadcast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.