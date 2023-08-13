Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder are considered one of the best bluegrass acts in American music history. Named Instrumental Group of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association eight times, these award winning artists will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 at Old Town Theatre.
The list of awards Skaggs has been awarded for his music includes the National Medal of Arts, 15 Grammys and six Halls of Fame. When he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1982, he was the youngest person ever to be inducted. He’s had 12 number one singles, four number one country albums and seven number one bluegrass albums.
Skaggs is a musical prodigy who got his first instrument from his father Hobert at the age of five.
Within two weeks of giving him a mandolin, his father returned home from a job to find Skaggs had taught himself chord changes and could sing while playing along. When Skaggs was six, he was put on stage with bluegrass legend Bill Monroe, who would become an integral part of his career.
His television debut was in 1961, performing on the Flatt and Scruggs Show at the Grand Ole Opry, landing him his first paycheck at the age of seven. At age 15 he and the late Keith Whitley were discovered by Dr. Ralph Stanley and became part of the Clinch Mountain Boys, which began his recording career in 1971.
In 1975 he was the bandleader for Boone Creek and recorded the album “That’s It!” with his parents standing in on guitar and vocals. He then joined Emmylou Harris, replacing Rodney Crowell in 1977 in her Hot Band. In 1979 he wrote the arrangements for “Roses in the Snow”, contributing strings and background vocals along with some of country music’s top artists to create a masterpiece that paved the way for the future of country, bluegrass and Americana.
In 1981 he was named Best New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music, kicking off an avalanche of awards for Best Touring Band, Best Specialty Instrument, Best Bluegrass Act by Music City News, and Best Country Video. In the 90s he was named one of the top 100 Guitarists of the 20th Century, Artist of the Decade, and Christian Country Artist of the Year.
“Music has inspired me in ways I never knew it would. I still love playing music, and I love playing with my band.”
Named Kentucky Thunder in the mid 90s, Skaggs and his band were named Instrumental Group of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association eight out of nine consecutive years. His bass player Gavin Kelso is relatively new to the band, but has performed across the world with multiple artists in many genres. Fiddle player Billy Contreras who joined three years ago has recorded with award winning artists like Bela Fleck, Ray Price and George Jones as well as the Nashville Symphony and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra.
The others have been with him for nearly a decade. Mike Rogers provides rhythm guitar and tenor vocals when he isn’t writing and producing songs for Nashville talents like Jimmy Fortune of the Statler Brothers. Dennis Parker, baritone vocalist and guitar player is a master instrumentalist across many genres who has been with Skaggs since they produced “Bluegrass Rules!”.
Lead guitarist Jake Workman is an award winning instrumentalist with a formal education in jazz guitar performance. Banjo player Russ Carson has been playing bluegrass since the age of 10, and is known for a stage presence that captivates the listener, making them part of the music.
“They amaze me at every show, and that outweighs any award we could ever win,” said Skaggs.
Of all the albums Skaggs has recorded, he points to a few that have marked pivotal points in his career. “Highways and Heartaches”, released in 1982, catapulted him from new artist to a serious force in the industry. With songs written by Guy Clark and Shake Russell, Larry Cordle and Rodney Crowell, the album had multiple number one hits that are still popular on classic country stations throughout the world.
In 1984, “Country Boy” was the album that established him as a musician in the public eye. After a pinnacle decade in country music, Skaggs released “Bluegrass Rules!” in 1997, which he says represents his “come to Jesus moment”, quite literally.
This was the same year he established his own label, Skaggs Family Records, which produced eight Grammy award winning albums. While focusing on bluegrass once again, he intentionally scaled down his band and stage production to focus on his true calling, which is sharing the gospel with those who really need it.
“This album was a comeback, and something my father always told me I should do,” said Skaggs. “Even though he didn’t get to hear it on this side, I’m sure he got to hear it on the other side.”
In 2010, Skaggs produced a unique album that brought together all of his talents in a way that captured his mission of following by faith.
“The album “Mosaic” was completely different than anything I’d ever done. The lyrics are gospel, but the sound is a mix of all the elements of my music. I wasn’t sure how it would be received, but the response was amazing,” said Skaggs. “People would email us to say that the album brought them back to the Lord.”
With songs written primarily by Gordon Kennedy, the album was a groundbreaker that brought Skaggs a whole new audience. Songs for a second volume are ready, it’s just a matter of timing for the next treasure to be released.
Skaggs is always on the way to a show, much like his wife and award winning singer Sharon White. On their 42nd wedding anniversary, Skaggs took time out for an interview, just as he was preparing to fly to Colorado for his next performance.
“Our lives have always revolved around our tour schedule,” said Skaggs. “Sometimes our buses pass each other in the middle of the night. It’s rare that we get to go out on a date, but we have plans this weekend.”
They were teenagers when they first met at a bluegrass festival in Kilgore, Texas. They were married in 1981 after many collaborations with her family’s band, The Whites. In 1987 Ricky and Sharon released a hit song called “Love Can’t Ever Get Better Than This”, winning CMA’s Vocal Duo of the Year. In 2014, they included the song on their duet album “Hearts Like Ours”.
“I remember the first time I saw her on stage. I fell in love with her voice right away. I love getting to sing with her, but she is also easy on the eyes,” said Skaggs.
Skaggs is as committed to her family as he is to his own, and the faith that was instilled in him by his own father resonates by actions more than words. Sharon’s father Buck lives with them because he is suffering from dementia, and they are glad they can allow him to spend his final years with family.
“The Lord has given us the grace to do it, to be with him as long as we can. Whatever comes, we’re going to handle,” said Skaggs.
Skaggs and his band are on a cross country tour that will wind its way through the Southeast and back through Texas in October for the Bloomin Bluegrass Festival in Farmers Branch.
The Old Town show is sold out, but any cancellations that could free up seats will be announced on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oldtowntheatrehuntsville. To see upcoming shows, visit their website at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html. For more about Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, visit https://rickyskaggs.com/.
