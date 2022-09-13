From service animals to mental health care and financial assistance, the following organizations are available to assist those in need in Walker County:
Bella’s Buddies
Andrew Huffman, Programs & Training Director
903-907-2221
Correctional Peace Officers Foundation:
Cathy Stokes, Texas Field Representative
936.222.2044
Disabled American Veterans
Tom Angel
936-714-5460
Huntsville Pavement Apostles #1177
Tammy Bybee
936-436-2177
Military Order of the Purple Heart
https://purpleheartfoundation.org/
Don Duvall, Senior Service Commander
281-658-4600
Serene Space Counseling
Belinda Perez-Hernandez
936-220-2944
Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare
Michael Hill, Veteran Services Assistant
936-521-6139
Crisis Hotline: 1-800-659-6994
Veterans Land Board
George P. Bush, Chairman
1-800-252-8387
Walker County Veterans Services
Robert “Bob” Kane
936-435-2474
