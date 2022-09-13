From service animals to mental health care and financial assistance, the following organizations are available to assist those in need in Walker County: 

Bella’s Buddies

www.bellasbuddiesinc.org

Andrew Huffman, Programs & Training Director

903-907-2221

 

Correctional Peace Officers Foundation:

https://cpof.org/

Cathy Stokes, Texas Field Representative

936.222.2044

 

Disabled American Veterans

www.DAVChaper78.com

Tom Angel

936-714-5460

 

Huntsville Pavement Apostles #1177

Cmausa.org 

Tammy Bybee

936-436-2177

 

Military Order of the Purple Heart

https://purpleheartfoundation.org/

Don Duvall, Senior Service Commander

281-658-4600

 

Serene Space Counseling

www.serenespacecounseling.com

Belinda Perez-Hernandez

936-220-2944

 

Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare

www.tcbhc.org

Michael Hill, Veteran Services Assistant

936-521-6139

Crisis Hotline: 1-800-659-6994

 

Veterans Land Board

vlb.texas.gov

George P. Bush, Chairman

1-800-252-8387

 

Walker County Veterans Services

bkane@co.walker.tx.us

Robert “Bob” Kane

936-435-2474

