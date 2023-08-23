RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS

PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Red Flag Warning for critical to extreme fire weather conditions

across the Piney Woods and the Brazos Valley area, which is in

effect from noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, San

Jacinto, Polk, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Grimes,

Montgomery and Northern Liberty.

* TIMING...From noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs from 103 to 107 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible

due to persistent hot and dry conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create explosive fire growth potential.

