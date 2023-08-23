RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS
PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Red Flag Warning for critical to extreme fire weather conditions
across the Piney Woods and the Brazos Valley area, which is in
effect from noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, San
Jacinto, Polk, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Grimes,
Montgomery and Northern Liberty.
* TIMING...From noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Highs from 103 to 107 degrees.
* IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible
due to persistent hot and dry conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create explosive fire growth potential.
