After being shut down due to health precautions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, recreation areas and campgrounds have been reopened by National Forests and Grasslands in Texas — including in Sam Houston National Forest.
Cagle, Stubblefield, Scotts and Double Lake Recreation Areas and Campgrounds, all located in the Sam Houston National Forest and within 40 miles of Huntsville, recently reopened to the public. And although there hasn’t been an overwhelming number of visitors since the June 12 reopening, Greg Deimel with National Forests and Grasslands in Texas has noticed an uptick in use in some areas.
“A lot of people aren't traveling like they used to yet. I think everybody is still kind of waiting to see,” Deimel said. “Across the board, everybody is stressing to be careful, so I think a lot of people's plans have changed as far as travel goes ... but I know there has been an increased use in boat ramps since they've reopened, and holiday weekends like July 4 will still be busy — depending on the weather.”
While recreation areas and some campgrounds have reopened, group campgrounds still remain temporarily closed — as do ranger offices and other areas. National Forests and Grasslands in Texas urges its visitors to adhere to guidelines set forth by local authorities and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Any group shelters and group camping are still temporarily shut down,” Deimel added. “Everything is open, except the big group stuff — and that's following the state and CDC guidelines. No groups of certain numbers, social distancing and preferably wearing masks. We have signs out and some posters describing that stuff at all our recreation areas.”
Recreation areas and campgrounds may have only reopened last week, but that hasn’t stopped the national forest from receiving a fair share of use. Many trails have remained accessible over the past few months, allowing individuals to escape quarantine while enjoying the outdoors.
“There were some areas that received quite a bit of use,” Deimel said. “I know Sam Houston National Forest would report that they had cars lined up on farm or county roads, because a gate might have been closed, so people have still been using trails — which is good. We're watching what our partners do, and we're all watching what the governor's task force does as well.
“Please enjoy the outdoors. Just do it per CDC guidelines.”
For more information or to make reservations, visit www.recreation.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.