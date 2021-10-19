HUNTSVILLE – Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced that Hwy. 75 is completely closed from Park Road 40 to SH 150.
A non-TxDOT contractor hit some utilities in the area that has caused the closure. Traffic on FM 2296 wanting to access SH 75 southbound is being diverted north on SH 75 to Park Road 40.
The intersection of FM 2793 and SH 75 is also closed at this time.
Emergency personnel are working this incident. This is all the information we have at this time. TxDOT will keep you posted on any updates.
