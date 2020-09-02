UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody. More information will be released when it becomes available.
—
Police are currently on-scene from an aggravated assault call at the Arbors of Sam Houston and Bearkat Village Apartments near Sam Houston State University.
According to an alert from KatSafe, authorities from the University Police Department and Huntsville Police Department responded to a aggravated assault call around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say that a lone Black male allegedly conducted two separate robberies at gunpoint.
There were no injuries and no suspects are in custody at this time.
Anyone with information should contact UPD at 936-294-1800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.