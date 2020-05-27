Caleb Smith has come a long way from his days as a standout pitcher at Huntsville and Sam Houston State.
The former Hornet and Bearkat great is currently gearing up for his third year with the Miami Marlins, where he's been an integral part of the starting rotation since arriving prior to the 2018 season. And as he's quick to note, it's been "a dream come true."
Smith recently joined the Item Insider podcast to discuss the toughest hitters in baseball, his journey to the majors, finding his groove in Miami and more. Listen to the full interview below, or go to itemonline.com/pods to download listen and subscribe.
