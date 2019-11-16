Football Scoreboard

Texas high school football playoff scores

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Arlington Lamar 37, Euless Trinity 34

Arlington Martin 69, San Angelo Central 0

De Soto 44, Dallas Skyline 6

Duncanville 45, South Grand Prairie 14

Lewisville Flower Mound 31, Keller 30

Odessa Permian 48, EP Franklin 13

Southlake Carroll 84, Lewisville 6

Region II Bi-District=

Allen 54, Garland Sachse 20

Cypress Ranch 38, Round Rock Stony Point 24

Cypress Woods 42, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 28

Mesquite 52, Killeen Shoemaker 6

Prosper 24, Wylie 0

Rockwall 47, Killeen Harker Heights 7

Region III Bi-District=

Cypress Fairbanks 65, Houston Bellaire 20

Cypress Falls 27, Houston Lamar 14

Dickinson 28, Pearland 23

Galena Park North Shore 54, Pasadena Dobie 0

Humble Atascocita 69, Deer Park 29

Katy 35, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28

Pearland Dawson 38, League City Clear Springs 32

Region IV Bi-District=

Converse Judson 56, Buda Hays 21

Lake Travis 21, Smithson Valley 3

McAllen Memorial 31, Laredo United South 28

Mission 31, Laredo United 28

SA Madison 28, SA Northside Stevens 21

San Benito 70, Edinburg North 7

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Amarillo Tascosa 41, EP Pebble Hills 6

Arlington 58, N. Richland Hills Richland 3

Arlington Bowie 42, Weatherford 36

Cedar Hill 38, Richardson Pearce 20

Denton Guyer 50, Lewisville Hebron 30

EP Americas 36, Wolfforth Frenship 35

Lewisville Marcus 34, Keller Central 7

Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mansfield Summit 19

Region II Bi-District=

Austin Vandegrift 14, Cypress Bridgeland 13

Dallas Jesuit 45, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Hewitt Midway 35, Tyler Lee 7

Klein Collins 37, Spring Dekaney 6

Longview 41, Temple 10

McKinney 13, Garland Naaman Forest 10

Spring Westfield 41, Klein Cain 15

Tomball Memorial 49, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 43

Region III Bi-District=

Beaumont West Brook 55, Humble Kingwood 21

Houston Strake Jesuit 48, League City Clear Creek 14

Richmond George Ranch 49, Clear Falls 37

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin Westlake 30, Cibolo Steele 7

Eagle Pass 42, PSJA 31

Edinburg Vela 42, Harlingen 35

SA Northside Brandeis 42, SA Johnson 28

Schertz Clemens 27, Austin Bowie 17

Weslaco East 18, Harlingen South 14

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Abilene Cooper 42, EP Del Valle 21

Azle 45, Grapevine 21

Colleyville Heritage 27, Crowley 20, OT

Lubbock Coronado 54, EP Eastwood 41

Region II Bi-District=

College Station 40, Tyler 21

Dallas Highland Park 33, Frisco Wakeland 10

Frisco Lone Star 35, Mansfield Legacy 0

Magnolia 34, Mesquite Poteet 14

McKinney North 70, Magnolia West 36

Texarkana Texas 41, Lufkin 35, 2OT

Region III Bi-District=

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Port Arthur Memorial 7

Friendswood 40, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Georgetown 6, Austin LBJ 3

Hutto 35, Seguin 27

Manor 28, Dripping Springs 27

Richmond Foster 31, New Caney 21

Region IV Bi-District=

CC Flour Bluff 49, Rio Grande City 13

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 66, Mission Memorial 37

SA Southwest 17, SA Brackenridge 14

San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Burbank 7

Victoria West 44, La Joya Palmview 10

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Canyon Randall 24, Justin Northwest 17

EP Burges 45, EP Ysleta 13

Lubbock Cooper 66, FW Wyatt 0

Parkland 64, EP Bowie 28

WF Rider 61, FW Southwest 43

Wichita Falls 40, FW North Side 21

Region II Bi-District=

Aledo 77, Dallas Kimball 7

Burleson Centennial 53, Seagoville 6

Denton Braswell 49, Corsicana 28

Ennis 34, Frisco Reedy 0

Red Oak 55, Everman 24

Royse City 42, Lucas Lovejoy 21

Region III Bi-District=

A&M Consolidated 42, Longview Pine Tree 14

Barbers Hill 45, Houston Sterling 0

Crosby 70, Fort Bend Willowridge 42

Fort Bend Marshall 48, Port Neches-Groves 14

Huntsville 35, Marshall 12

Rosenberg Lamar 48, Lindale 43

Whitehouse 35, Katy Paetow 10

Region IV Bi-District=

Alice 21, Mercedes 17

Boerne-Champion 70, Leander Glenn 34

Brenham 35, Castroville Medina Valley 28

CC Calallen 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0

Kerrville Tivy 56, Georgetown East View 33

Pflugerville Weiss 24, Lockhart 14

Port Lavaca Calhoun 70, Mission Sharyland 14

Sharyland Pioneer 59, SA Southside 14

Class 4A Division 1=

Region IV Bi-District=

Beeville Jones 44, Zapata 7

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Clint 34, San Angelo Lake View 21

Decatur 55, Canyon 28

Dumas 22, WF Hirschi 17

Pampa 56, Gainesville 28

Springtown 48, Hereford 7

Region II Bi-District=

Alvarado 35, Paris 28

Brownwood 61, FW Castleberry 14

Celina 58, Carrollton Ranchview 14

China Spring 50, Kennedale 22

Melissa 56, Wilmer-Hutchins 6

Region III Bi-District=

Carthage 49, Athens 14

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Stafford 21

Midlothian Heritage 37, Henderson 30, OT

Navasota 41, Bridge City 12

Region IV Bi-District=

Boerne 34, Hidalgo 7

El Campo 20, Fredericksburg 14

Gonzales 48, Rio Grande City La Grulla 27

Houston Jones 44, Zapata 7

La Feria 63, La Vernia 42

Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 14

Liberty Hill 44, West Columbia Charter 8

Needville 40, Fischer Canyon Lake 33

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Aubrey 56, Godley 42

Dalhart 35, Snyder 10

Iowa Park 53, Ferris 26

Lubbock Estacado 53, Sweetwater 20

Pecos 45, Levelland 0

Region II Bi-District=

Fairfield 37, Wills Point 21

Longview Spring Hill 23, Caddo Mills 12

Mexia 35, Bullard 34, OT

Salado 57, Rusk 16

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Nevada Community 14

Region III Bi-District=

Hamshire-Fannett 50, Center 42

Silsbee 52, Shepherd 13

Smithville 34, Sweeny 28

Region IV Bi-District=

Hondo 21, Bandera 14

Llano 48, Devine 21

Raymondville 51, CC West Oso 32

Rio Hondo 48, Orange Grove 6

Sinton 50, Port Isabel 30

Wimberley 49, Poteet 35

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Bushland 70, Tornillo 8

Pilot Point 27, Tuscola Jim Ned 13

Slaton 41, Brownfield 12

Wall 32, Boyd 7

Region II Bi-District=

Commerce 49, Malakoff 3

Dallas Madison 42, Emory Rains 19

Gladewater 32, Hughes Springs 0

Van Alstyne 69, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 27

Winnsboro 47, Hooks 28

Region III Bi-District=

Cameron Yoe 56, West 7

Grandview 42, Rockdale 7

Whitney 21, Lago Vista 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Columbus 35, Yoakum 12

Jourdanton 63, San Diego 18

Marion 56, Lyford 30

Universal City Randolph 42, Mathis 13

Vanderbilt Industrial 50, Hitchcock 22

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Alpine 33, Lubbock Roosevelt 21

Childress 13, Ballinger 7

Friona 37, Anson 22

Region II Bi-District=

Clifton 28, Edgewood 27

Holliday 33, Dublin 14

Jacksboro 55, Henrietta 21

Rogers 36, Buffalo 33

WF City View 27, Comanche 26

Region III Bi-District=

Bells 36, Winona 32

Blue Ridge 44, Grand Saline 28

Daingerfield 18, Anderson-Shiro 0

Omaha Pewitt 41, Corrigan-Camden 21

Troup 43, Leonard 22

Region IV Bi-District=

Comfort 40, Schulenburg 31

East Bernard 42, Sonora 0

El Maton Tidehaven 48, Johnson City 6

Ganado 49, Brady 25

Poth 47, Taft 0

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Seymour 40, Stamford 6

Stinnett West Texas 79, Olton 26

Sundown 60, Panhandle 56

Region II Bi-District=

Bogata Rivercrest 74, Tom Bean 30

De Leon 48, Bruceville-Eddy 41, OT

Honey Grove 56, Trenton 12

Italy 47, Valley Mills 23

Valley View 48, Como-Pickton 16

Region III Bi-District=

Big Sandy 39, Centerville 32

Joaquin 39, Shelbyville 0

Normangee 51, Hawkins 36

San Augustine 42, Garrison 10

Region IV Bi-District=

Hearne 41, Brackett 36

Refugio 63, Wallis Brazos 12

Three Rivers 41, Kenedy 32

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Gruver 44, Tahoka 41

McCamey 30, Farwell 15

Ralls 32, Clarendon 19

Sudan 59, Iraan 20

Van Horn 8, Seagraves 6

Region II Bi-District=

Eldorado 30, Haskell 14

Hamlin 64, Menard 16

Quanah 28, Santo 26

Region III Bi-District=

Cumby 50, Simms Bowie 28

Dawson 42, Evadale 2

Detroit 66, Tioga 42

Mount Enterprise 44, Era 0

Region IV Bi-District=

Falls City 70, La Villa 6

Flatonia 48, Iola 0

Granger 36, Snook 12

La Pryor 40, Premont 0

Class 1A Six-Man Division I=

Bi-District=

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 59, Zephyr 14

Eden 74, Gorman 62

Gilmer Union Hill 46, Milford 32

Ira 60, Crowell 36

McLean 54, Happy 8

Rankin 86, Sterling City 60

Ropesville Ropes 58, O'Donnell 8

Spur 88, Knox City 43

White Deer 68, Petersburg 16

Region III Bi-District=

Saint Jo 66, Aquilla 20

Class 1A Six-Man Division II=

Bi-District=

Anton 54, Loop 33

Blackwell 64, Sanderson 16

Blanket 52, Rochelle 6

Bynum 56, Walnut Springs 24

Calvert 48, Trinidad 0

Cranfills Gap 60, Morgan 38

Grandfalls-Royalty 77, Loraine 32

Groom 80, Kress 0

Matador Motley County 62, Lefors 6

Strawn 52, Forestburg 0

Throckmorton 74, Lueders-Avoca 65

Whitharral 49, Southland 0

Region IV Bi-District=

Richland Springs 72, Brookesmith 25

TAIAO Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Tribe Consolidated 79, Houston Mt. Carmel 0

TAPPS 6-Man Division I=

Area=

Austin Veritas 46, SA Lutheran 0

Waco Vanguard 54, Logos Prep 0

TAPPS 6-Man Division II=

Area=

Bryan Allen Academy 66, Longview Heritage 16

Plano Coram Deo 56, Waco Live Oak Classical 50

TAPPS 6-Man Division III=

Area=

Irving Faustina Academy 82, Orange Community Christian 35

TAPPS 11-Man Division I=

Area=

Dallas Bishop Lynch 21, FW All Saints 14

Plano John Paul II 21, SA Central Catholic 16

Plano Prestonwood 63, Tomball Concordia 21

TAPPS 11-Man Division II=

Area=

Austin Regents 45, Fort Bend Christian 14

Bullard Brook Hill 48, Frisco Legacy Christian 15

Cedar Hill Trinity 66, FW Southwest Christian 0

Dallas Christian 46, Fort Worth Christian 21

Grapevine Faith 48, Tyler Grace Community 28

Houston Lutheran South 56, CC John Paul 36

Houston Second Baptist 43, Austin Brentwood 29

Victoria St. Joseph 24, SA Holy Cross 21

TAPPS 11-Man Division III=

Area=

Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14

Austin TSD 19, Houston Lutheran North 16

Bay Area Christian 49, Waco Reicher 22

Boerne Geneva 69, Houston Northland Christian 0

Colleyville Covenant 52, Lubbock Trinity 42

Flower Mound Coram Deo 21, Dallas Shelton 12

Lubbock Christian 52, Arlington Grace Prep 12

The Woodlands Christian 48, San Marcos Baptist Academy 7

TAPPS 11-Man Division IV=

Area=

Bryan Brazos Christian 48, FW Calvary 28

FW Lake Country 54, SA St. Gerard 30

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 47, Dallas First Baptist 20

Woodlands Legacy Prep 28, Temple Central Texas 14

TCAF 6-Man Division I=

Seminfinal=

Westlake Academy 58, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 30

Wylie Prep 67, FW Nazarene 62

TCAF 6-Man Division II=

Seminfinal=

FW Covenant Classical 53, Lakeland Christian Academy 32

Haslet Heritage 92, Garland Christian 66

