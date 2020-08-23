You've got the power!

Are you willing to take a calculated risk? In the New Testament of the Holy Bible, Jesus challenged the Pharisees and Sadducees concerning their hypocritical and self-righteous beliefs and behavior regarding their laws and politics.
On a particular Sabbath day, Jesus healed a man’s hand, which was forbidden in their custom. The Pharisees became disgruntled and conspired against Jesus to destroy his reputation. Jesus knew their crooked thoughts, and in his personal defense, he said to them, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation (brink of destruction or annihilation).
In addition, Jesus also stated,”Every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” Of course, the religious, pious leaders did not know how to respond honestly to Jesus. Jesus called them generational vipers (venomous snakes) and stressed that whatever was in their heart, their mouth would speak. For additional insight, consider reading this narrative in greater detail.
Utilizing this same measuring tape, compare the current affairs of America. Our country is polarized from top to bottom, North to South, and from East to West. There is unflinching turmoil and unrest in almost every city of America. I immediately get a headache viewing so much chaos.
Eventually, I retreat to my personal prayer closet and release my anxieties in strategic prayer. As good citizens of this country, we must learn to recognize, call out, and challenge the real behind — envying, strife, confusion, and every evil work. God is truly not the author of confusion, but of peace and love. Try removing the scales from your blurred vision and see that America is falling faster than most of us attempting to pray.
From a prophetic voice, there are no candidates, Democratic or Republican, that can change or save the spiraling course of America, alone. There must be divine intervention and citizen involvement to resurrect the status of “my country, tis of thee, sweet land of liberty.” My beloved America is the only country I know, and I am willing and able to fight for its survival and ascension to the best of my ability.
My fellow citizens, attempt to comprehend this salient point of reference: We all do not have to agree eye to eye on everything and every issue, and neither do we have to compromise our convictions to be compassionate to people. Will you choose to respond to the humanitarian issues and conflict of America as Pharisees and Sadducees, or as the Good Samaritan? Believe that God desires to make something beautiful in this country, “for such a time as this.”
In this extraordinary season of uncertainty, the paradigm shifts when we as individual citizens become dedicated and completely engaged in the voting process. My conviction has been ratified by discovering one of the greatest pleasures of life; serving in a volunteer capacity by touching the soul of the human heart. Remember citizens, you’ve got the power! Let there be more power to the American people.
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
